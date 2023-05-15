HelixVM Hires New CTO and Promotes Chief Marketing Officer to President & CMO

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HelixVM, a virtual health care marketplace, is excited to announce the hiring of a new Executive Vice President (EVP) & Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and the promotion of the current Chief Marketing Officer to the position of President & CMO.

HELIXVM (PRNewswire)

Prakriteswar Santikary, PhD, brings over 25 years of technology experience to the MedTech start-up, having previously held senior leadership roles at ConcertAI, Clario, Sunovion Pharma and eBay. Dr. Santikary is skilled in cloud computing, AI, ML, and natural language processing,

Leveraging his technology and healthcare background, Dr. Santikary will ensure the HelixVM cloud-based platform grows on a scalable tech stack and continues to seamlessly connect patients with providers. "I am thrilled to join HelixVM and further HelixVM's patent-pending delivery model by scaling the platform in the cloud and integrating AI and robotic process automation (RPA) into the core business processes" said Dr. Santikary.

HelixVM is also promoting current CMO, Brian LePorin, to the position of President & CMO.

Holding previous roles at Midas Automotive and Bacardi, LePorin has played a key role in HelixVM's patient growth through successful marketing and sales strategies. "I am honored to be President & CMO and excited to continue to introduce patients to our fast and simple health care process," said LePorin.

"Filling these key executive positions underscores HelixVM's commitment to providing better access and faster care," said Robert Rodriguez, Founder & CEO of HelixVM. "With our strong leadership team and proprietary asynchronous care model, HelixVM is well-positioned to scale our 50-state virtual medical marketplace for both patients and the provider networks that service them."

About Helix Virtual Medicine

With 30 years of health care industry experience, we know the old healthcare model can be frustrating and confusing. HelixVM has developed a proprietary, cloud-based, medical marketplace that leverages AI to deliver fast and seamless virtual health care. We accept most major medical insurance and operate across all 50 states to deliver a revolutionary health care experience that frees both patients and providers from the drudgery of the current health care model. HelixVM patients seamlessly receive same day treatment without a required face-to-face doctor's visit, from their phone, while using insurance.

Learn more at helixvm.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Calyn Sutherland

HelixVM

(561) 249-4449, ext. 363

csutherland@helixvm.com

helixvm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HelixVM