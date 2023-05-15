Corporate Insight publishes new study - DeFi 2030: How Decentralized Finance Could Transform Financial Services

New study examines the DeFi ecosystem one year after the collapse of Terra Luna and the end of the 2020-2022 crypto bull market

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight, the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research, today announced the publication of a new study on decentralized finance (DeFi). The DeFi 2030 report analyzes the five types of DeFi protocols most likely to affect traditional consumer finance, specifically lending, trading, asset management, payments and insurance. The study provides an overview of each DeFi vertical, highlights its growth and traction, provides screenshots of the user experience and concludes with analysis of the competitive threat posed by each vertical.

The DeFi 2030 report also provides an outline of the possible crypto growth scenarios in the 2020s. The study examines the factors that could drive crypto growth, including the rate of crypto technology improvement, the speed at which DeFi can incorporate real-world assets and the effects of global political and economic instability. The report concludes with a series of recommendations to help firms begin to develop a long-term strategy to compete with DeFi services.

While this report focuses on DeFi, where relevant, the study presents non-DeFi examples of established players and fintech startups that aim to bring blockchain technology to traditional finance.

A preview of the DeFi 2030 report can be downloaded here. The report preview document includes the report introduction, a preview of the Table of Contents for the full 50-page study, and a portion of the DeFi lending section.

