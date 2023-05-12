DALLAS, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major development in the Web 3 space, WenMint, a leading NFT launchpad has formed a new entity WEN Token LLC and announced the launch of its novel memecoin – $WEN TOKEN. The company aims to demonstrate to the crypto world that not all memecoins are created equal, and that memecoins can unite communities and create meaning beyond the initial hype.

WenMint Unveils $WEN TOKEN, A New Age Memecoin and a Dynamic Vision

$WEN TOKEN, backed by the well-established WenMint, is designed around the popular "Wen" meme. This new token will serve as the governance token for WEN DAO and is expected to launch on Ethereum and Polygon almost simultaneously.

Stepping Beyond Pre-Sales

WenMint is committed to ensuring fairness in the launch of $WEN TOKEN. There will be no pre-sale or team allocation. WenMint firmly believes that pre-sales are, in their words, "bullsh*t," and is taking on the responsibility of setting up the initial LP itself and is partnering with other major liquidity providers in the space to add additional liquidity. This commitment stems from two years of hard work in the Web 3 space, building a community and engineering groundbreaking solutions.

Stealth Fair Launch

$WEN TOKEN is set to have a stealth fair launch. No specific time or date will be announced in advance. All official links will be released simultaneously on Twitter. The initial liquidity pool will be locked, and the contract will be renounced, ensuring transparency and fairness.

Decentralized Autonomy with $WEN

The DAO treasury will be seeded with 10% of the total supply of $WEN TOKEN. Each $WEN held equates to one vote, ensuring democratic decision-making within the community. The mission is to build a decentralized community filled with some of the sharpest minds in the crypto world.

No Taxes, No Bullsh*t

WenMint is committed to building an organic community through hard work, good vibes, and without imposing additional transaction fees or "taxes". The team believes that the prevalent gas cost is tax enough in the current trading environment.

$WEN Tokenomics

The $WEN TOKEN will have a stealth fair launch with no team allocation or pre-sale. It will have a total supply of 420 billion, with 10% allocated to a staking pool, 10% for CEXes/DEXes, 10% for the DAO treasury, 10% for marketing, 20% for an airdrop, and 40% for the initial LP.

Historic Airdrop

In a significant move, WenMint is gearing up for the largest memecoin airdrop in Web 3 history. WenMint is forming a decentralized community called WEN DAO and extending an invitation to every NFT community it has collaborated with in the last two years.

For more information about $WEN TOKEN, please visit the website at https://wentoken.org and follow them on Twitter at https://twitter.com/wentokenorg

