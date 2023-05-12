Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Announces Presentations at XXVIII World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) today announced two presentations on investigational ND0612 in Parkinson's disease (PD) will be shared at the International Association of Parkinsonism and Related Disorders (IAPRD) XXVIII World Congress on Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders, being held in Chicago, Ill., May 13-16.

"We are excited by the opportunity to share further research from our ongoing Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies investigating ND0612 as a potential treatment option for people with Parkinson's disease experiencing motor fluctuations," said Gustavo A. Suarez Zambrano, M.D., Vice President of Medical Affairs at MTPA. "These presentations focus on growing our understanding of the role ND0612 may play in PD, supporting our determination to research and explore treatment options for people living with this disease."

MTPA's posters will be on exhibition at the meeting on May 14, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CDT and May 15, 10:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. CDT.

Poster Presentation Details

Findings from two ongoing studies evaluating investigational ND0612 in people with PD with motor fluctuations will be presented, including details on enrollment characteristics of randomized study participants in the Phase 3 BouNDless study evaluating data on the efficacy, safety and tolerability of ND0612, and patient-reported, quality of life outcomes from an exploratory analysis of the Phase 2b BeyoND study evaluating long-term safety with ND0612. Both studies are being conducted by NeuroDerm Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), MTPA's parent company.

Enrollment characteristics for patients entering a Phase 3 study of subcutaneous levodopa/carbidopa infusion with ND0612

( Joaquim J. Ferreira ; University of Lisbon )

Poster #P-116





Quality of life with continuous subcutaneous levodopa/carbidopa infusion: Exploratory findings from the ND0612 BeyoND study

( Stuart H. Isaacson , M.D.; Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center of Boca Raton )

Poster #P-136

About ND0612

ND0612 is an investigative drug-device combination therapy – a 24 hours/day, continuous subcutaneous infusion of liquid levodopa/carbidopa (LD/CD) for people with Parkinson's disease (PD) experiencing motor fluctuations.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC). It was established by MTPC to commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), the pharma arm of Mitsubishi Chemical Group (MCG), is one of the oldest pharmaceutical companies in the world, founded in 1678. MTPC is headquartered in Doshomachi, Osaka, the birthplace of Japan's pharmaceutical industry. MCG has positioned health care as its strategic focus in its management policy, "Forging the future". MTPC sets the MISSION of "Creating hope for all facing illness". To that end, MTPC is working on the disease areas of central nervous system, immuno-inflammation, diabetes and kidney, and cancer. MTPC is focusing on "precision medicine" to provide drugs with high treatment satisfaction and additionally working to develop "around the pill solutions" to address specific patient concerns based on therapeutic medicine, including prevention of diseases, pre-symptomatic disease care, prevention of aggravation and prognosis. For more information, go to https://www.mt-pharma.co.jp/e/.

About NeuroDerm, Ltd.

NeuroDerm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC), based in Israel, inspired to reduce disease burden and improve the quality of life of patients and their families through innovative drug-device combination therapies and technologies. NeuroDerm Ltd. is an integrated pharmaceutical and medical technology company developing central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. For additional information, please visit NeuroDerm's website at www.neuroderm.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

