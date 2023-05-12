ARTIST DAVID VAN EYSSEN DEBUTS NEW SOUND AND MOTION ARTWORK ON LG OLED GALLERY TVs AT ICONIC KIMPTON LA PEER HOTEL

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artist David Van Eyssen will unveil tomorrow his latest sound and motion triptych Transformations in a multiscreen experience on LG OLED Gallery TVs at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood.

Artist David Van Eyssen will unveil tomorrow his latest sound and motion triptych Transformations in a multiscreen experience on LG OLED Gallery TVs at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood. (PRNewswire)

Designed to be displayed using three vertical 77-inch 4K LG OLED panels, Transformations embraces a range of imaging technologies including LiDAR, point-cloud, photogrammetry, 3D animation, video and photography in a lyrical exploration of machine and human consciousness. The multi-media experience will be unveiled Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. PT as a permanent installation in the La Peer Hotel presented by LG Electronics USA.

"As an extension of my interest in time and memory, I began to think about the data portrait we create by interacting electronically with ourselves and others," said Van Eyssen. "The neural connections we create, and the images we imprint in the systems that surround us."

Regarding the use of LG's celebrated LG OLED Gallery Series TVs for the project, Van Eyssen explains, "For clarity, color tone, and black density, LG's OLED TVs are the ideal display medium for this piece which depends on fine gradations in color and contrast to render volumetric objects and figures. The form factor and design of the screens contribute to the sculptural quality of the installation, which is an essential part of the experience."

About David Van Eyssen

Originally a painter and installation artist in London before moving to Los Angeles where he became a pioneer in online entertainment and advertising, Van Eyssen returned to his art practice in 2018, fusing his instincts as a painter with his experience as a filmmaker in projected and screen-based pieces for public spaces and private collectors, extending his practice in 2020 to include virtual and augmented reality, and advanced lenticular works. He is currently in production on Simulations, an immersive art experience for VR/AR platforms and large format displays.

About Kimpton La Peer

Anchored between the famed streets of Santa Monica Boulevard and Melrose Avenue, Kimpton La Peer Hotel is located in West Hollywood's coveted Design District. The design-forward hotel evokes a cool style that is quintessential West Hollywood and reflects the neighborhood's incomparable harmony of art, architecture, and fashion. The property features 105 guest rooms and suites, a rooftop event space, poolside fitness center, and more than 8,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor dining and lounge spaces. Conceived with an eye toward modern leisure design, the well-appointed guest rooms and suites integrate style and warmth with hardwood floors and natural river-rock showers. More information can be found at www.LaPeerHotel.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA LG Electronics USA Chris De Maria Christin Rodriguez christopher.demaria@lge.com christin.rodriguez@lge.com

Artist David Van Eyssen will unveil tomorrow his latest sound and motion triptych Transformations in a multiscreen experience on LG OLED Gallery TVs at the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood. (PRNewswire)

LG Electronics (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA