Research Paper Sees through Stresses to Opportunities in Commercial Real Estate Credit

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleLine's Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) and Commercial Real Estate (CRE) Debt team foresees near- to medium-term challenges for CRE driven by tighter lending conditions and an economic slowdown. However, in the wake of significant repricing relative to these fundamentals, the team sees attractive investment opportunities through active management and targeted credit selection in higher-rated CMBS as well as newly originated private mortgage loans.

Morris Chen, Portfolio Manager and leader of the CMBS and CRE Debt team; Christopher Fagan, CFA, Director of Credit, Structured Products-CMBS; and Phil Gioia, CFA, Product Specialist, analyze the opportunity set in "CRE Fundamentals Update & Implications for CRE Mortgages". To read the paper, please click on the following link: https://doubleline.com/wp-content/uploads/Commercial-Real-Estate-Fundamentals-Update_5-3-23.pdf

