Linewize Named "Cool Tool" Winner in The EdTech Awards 2023 Product or Service Category

EdTech Digest's Prestigious Awards Program Recognizes the Industry's Best and Brightest Innovators

SAN DIEGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Linewize , a division of Family Zone (ASX: FZO), a rapidly growing education technology company, announced today that it has been named the winner of the "Cool Tool – Product or Service" category in The EdTech Awards conducted by EdTech Digest . Celebrating its 13th year, The EdTech Awards is the world's largest recognition program for education technology that shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, higher education, and skills and workforce sectors.

Linewize Logo (PRNewsfoto/Linewize) (PRNewswire)

Built by a team of education experts and school IT administrators, Linewize's comprehensive suite of student safety and wellbeing solutions were recognized, including Linewize Monitor , Linewize Community , Linewize Pulse , Classwize , and School Manager . Now serving more than 12 million students globally, Linewize aims to protect students at school, home and everywhere in between.

"We are incredibly honored to be acknowledged by the esteemed EdTech Awards alongside other industry-leading products and technologies," said Harrison Parker, executive vice president of Linewize. "Receiving the 'Cool Tool' title in the product or service category is a testament to our team's commitment to developing innovative, effective solutions that ensure students can safely learn and grow in today's crowded and potentially dangerous digital environment."

This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

"A very big congratulations to all The EdTech Awards 2023 finalists and winners—and congratulations to all who endured the upheavals of the last few years only to come through stronger, more experienced, resilient and resolute in laying out the future of learning," said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.

This achievement shortly follows the launch of Linewize Pulse , a new platform that provides schools with real-time insights on students' wellbeing and overall school culture and health through 60-second weekly check-ins.

For the full list of finalists and winners, visit www.edtechdigest.com/2023-finalists-winners . To learn more about Linewize, visit www.linewize.com .

About EdTech Digest and the EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

About Linewize

A division of ASX-traded company Family Zone, Linewize is a K-12 cyber safety management system and an emerging leader in the fast-growing global cybersafety and EdTech sector. Built by a global team of education experts and former school IT administrators, Linewize's comprehensive suite of tools and resources is designed to keep kids safe online and address a range of digital learning needs. Founded on the premise that promoting digital wellbeing in students goes beyond a simple content filter, Linewize offers products and resources that enable schools to partner with families in order to protect every child's digital journey, both in the classroom and at home. For more information, please visit www.linewize.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Linewize