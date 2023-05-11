Just in Time for Summer Outdoor Adventures: Yadea Launches KS6 Pro E-Scooter on DTC Website

SHENZHEN, China, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea(01585.HK), the leading electric vehicle manufacturer, announces the launch of Yadea KS6 Pro electric scooter on its direct-to-consumer (DTC) website. The KS6 Pro is the latest addition to Yadea's range of high-quality, eco-friendly and stylish electric vehicles, aimed at urban commuters who are environmentally conscious and value convenience, style and fun.

The Perfect E-Scooter for Summer

As part of Yadea's commitment to bringing its quality selection to global customers, the KS6 Pro is the first model to be launched on DTC website, to celebrate the arrival of summer and the desire for outdoor activities. Urban commuters and outdoor enthusiasts can now continue their adventure with a ride on KS6 Pro in the summer atmosphere.

A Powerful and Sturdy Scooter

Yadea KS6 Pro is powered by a 500W brushless DC motor with a peak power output of 800W, providing a top speed of 30 km/h (18.6mph) in accordance with the regulation, and an impressive range of up to 55km (34miles) on a single charge. The scooter is designed to be corrosion-resistant and built to last, which has undergone 43 rigorous durability tests for long-lasting performance.

A Smooth and Safe Riding Experience

In addition to its high performance, Yadea KS6 Pro stands out for its exceptional safety and comfort. Yadea KS6 Pro features a smooth ride suspension system, with a dual shock-absorbing fork and 10-inch self-healing tubeless tires to reduce bumps and vibrations on the road for comfortable travel over rough terrain. With a polymer memory coating sprayed inside the tire, any steel nails or sharp objects with a diameter of ≤ 3mm poking through the tread are quickly covered, and the hole can be instantly plugged. This eliminates the risk of tire deflation, blowouts, and other safety hazards.

The scooter has a triple braking system (Front drum brake and rear disc brake + electric brake) for faster and stable braking with a response time of 0.1s and a braking distance of < 4.4m (14ft). The scooter also comes with intelligent controls and a Bluetooth app for easy navigation.

Yadea KS6 Pro is available in America and will be introduced to the rest of the world. Stay tuned for more updates and check out more information about KS6 Pro at https://store.yadea.com/products/ks6-pro-folding-electric-scooter

