Allied Global Marketing Appoints Denise Parkinson as VP, Business Development

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Global Marketing (Allied), a full-service performance marketing agency working with the world's leading entertainment, culture and lifestyle brands, today announced the appointment of seasoned executive Denise Parkinson as Vice President of Business Development, effective immediately. Based in London, Parkinson will work closely with Clint Kendall, CEO, Adam Cunningham, Chief Strategy Officer, and Kelly Estrella, Chief of Marketing Operations.

Denise Parkinson

Parkinson is responsible for identifying and driving strategic new business to support the company's continued growth. She will work across Allied's solutions on a global basis.

"I am very excited to have Denise join the Allied team," commented Kendall. "The breadth and depth of her knowledge and relationships make her a perfect fit for our company. She is a true gem in the entertainment industry, and I am confident she will be able to drive results across all our regions and solutions, including Paid, Earned, Owned, Creative and Strategy."

With more than 25 years of experience in entertainment marketing, Denise Parkinson is an accomplished industry veteran, having worked across media companies, studios and agencies. In her career, Parkinson has improved the exposure of brands by developing and effectuating award-winning digital strategies and creative campaigns. Most recently, she served as Global Entertainment Director overseeing business development for OneFootball, the world's largest football media platform with more than 85 million active users. There, she established key partnerships with top entertainment companies such as Netflix, Disney, Universal and StarzTV, among others. Prior to that she was Head of Entertainment Category Specialist for TI Media integrating partnerships and new digital products with clients including Warner Bros., Searchlight and Paramount. She also served as the Entertainment Director of Global and UK for The Telegraph where she established the Entertainment category across the Digital, Print and Events space as well as created the company's Streaming, Gaming and Broadcast strategy.

Parkinson is also a member of the British Academy of Film and Television Awards as well as a Trustee on the Board for the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund.

ABOUT ALLIED GLOBAL MARKETING

In business for over 30 years, Allied has built upon its roots in advertising and publicity for movie studios to become a global leader in entertainment, culture, and lifestyle marketing. Allied's global team of specialists, over 400 strong across 24 offices in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, create campaigns that drive conversion for some of the world's biggest brands and their diverse customers across film, TV, streaming, sports, gaming, live entertainment, cultural institutions, hospitality, and consumer brands. The Allied advantage consists of a truly global approach to our client services. With boots on the ground in countries across the world, clients are given a holistic approach with localized solutions and activations.

