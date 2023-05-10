Oracle Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems

Oracle positioned as a Leader based on "Ability to Execute" and "Completeness of Vision"

AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) for Oracle Fusion Cloud Warehouse Management for the eighth consecutive year. The Magic Quadrant, which evaluated 18 companies, recognized Oracle as a Leader based on "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute". A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle) (PRNewswire)

In the report, Gartner noted, "Leaders combine the uppermost characteristics of vision and thought leadership with a strong, consistent Ability to Execute. Leaders in the WMS market are present in a high percentage of new WMS deals, win a significant number of them and have a large and growing customer base. They have robust core WMSs and offer reasonable — although not necessarily leading-edge — capabilities in extended WMS areas, such as labor

management, work planning and optimization, slotting, returns management, yard management and dock scheduling, and value-added services. To be a Leader, a vendor doesn't necessarily need to have the absolute broadest or deepest WMS application. Its offerings must meet most mainstream warehousing requirements in complex warehouses without significant modifications, and a substantial number of high-quality implementations must be available to validate this. Leaders must anticipate where customer demands, markets and technology are moving, and must have strategies to support these emerging requirements ahead of actual customer demand. Leading vendors should have coherent strategies to support SCE convergence, and they must invest in innovation, have a proven track record in commercializing advancements and have processes to exploit innovation. Leaders also have robust market momentum, market penetration and market awareness, as well as strong client satisfaction — in the vendor's local markets as well as internationally. Leaders understand the importance of alliances and develop robust ecosystems of partners. Because Leaders are often well-established in leading-edge and complex user environments, they benefit from a user community that helps them remain in the forefront of emerging needs."

"The last couple of years have recalibrated logistics processes putting additional pressure on warehouse capacity in a tight labor market. To successfully meet and exceed customer expectations, organizations need to be able to do more with less," said Derek Gittoes, vice president of supply chain management product strategy, Oracle. "Oracle Warehouse Management enables organizations to embrace automation, increase efficiency, manage complex fulfillment operations, and gain total inventory visibility—from the distribution center to the store shelf. We believe this report is an acknowledgement of our product strengths, investment in innovation, and customer successes."

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), Oracle Warehouse Management offers a comprehensive set of enterprise capabilities to optimize inventory, maximize order fulfillment, reduce costs, and mitigate supply chain risk. With new features added every quarter, Oracle Cloud SCM helps customers create a resilient supply network and processes that outpace change.

Oracle has garnered consistent industry recognition for its supply chain applications, including being named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems and the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Supply Chain Planning Solutions.

For additional information on Oracle Cloud SCM applications, visit www.oracle.com/scm.

Disclaimers: GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems"; Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano; 08 May 2023

About Oracle

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oracle