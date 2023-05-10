Mappedin Expands Strategic Indoor Mapping Initiatives and Scale with Microsoft

WATERLOO, ON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mappedin, the leading platform for creating and maintaining indoor maps, is excited to announce its partnership with Microsoft. As a Microsoft Managed Solution Partner, Mappedin is bringing the best of digital indoor mapping to Azure Marketplace, Microsoft 365, and Power Platform.

This partnership will enable Microsoft customers to seamlessly use Mappedin's indoor mapping software regardless of their industry and use case. Along with the existing Mappedin platform, there will be a heavy focus on building out solutions to reimagine the employee experience through Workspace Management and transform emergency response across the Worldwide Public Safety segment.

"We've observed a strong need among our large base of enterprise customers for indoor mapping across the built environment, and it is imperative to have great software readily available, such as Mappedin's solution. Today, Microsoft customers can purchase Mappedin's Indoor Mapping Platform through our marketplace," said Robin Mascarenhas, Senior Partner Development Manager at Microsoft.

Mappedin's platform runs on Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud computing platform and integrates Azure Maps for geolocation and outdoor context. Today, the Mappedin platform serves 1.5 billion square feet of indoor space on Azure across a diverse set of properties, many of which are Fortune 500s. This partnership will leverage Mappedin's expertise in providing best-in-class solutions for malls, offices, stadiums, campuses, airports, hospitals, and many other venues to tackle a variety of indoor mapping use cases, including wayfinding, asset and facility management, public safety, private security, and logistics.

"Partnering up with Microsoft was a natural fit. This partnership will strengthen the Mappedin platform and provide highly sought after indoor mapping solutions to the Microsoft network. We look forward to solving big challenges in the indoor mapping space through this partnership and it will allow Mappedin to be more accessible to customers worldwide," said Hongwei Liu, CEO at Mappedin.

You can purchase Mappedin directly through the Microsoft Marketplace , and if you want a sneak peek of what's to come, check out the Mappedin Teams Integration .

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About Mappedin

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Mappedin is the leading platform for digitizing indoor venues, managing spatial data, and building indoor mapping experiences. Engineered for scale and ease-of-use, Mappedin's flexible platform and pre-built applications enable it to work with world-class venue developers, owners, operators, and tenants around the globe. For more information, visit www.mappedin.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Mappedin, Inc.