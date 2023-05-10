Lifesum and ŌURA partner to connect nutrition and sleep via Health Connect by Android

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifesum, the leading global healthy eating platform, has unveiled a sleep tracking feature, which will allow its users to understand how their dietary choices impact their sleep patterns—and vice versa.

As mentioned within a session from today's Google I/O event, Lifesum's new sleep tracking feature is made possible in partnership with ŌURA, the company behind the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance—and will build on their integration of Health Connect by Android to give Lifesum users another important layer of health data to track.

"Empowering users to understand the relationship between sleep and nutrition is key to weight management and improving overall health and wellbeing," said Markus Falk, Lifesum CEO. "Partnering with an innovative company like ŌURA, and building on our integration of Health Connect by Android, is another exciting step towards Lifesum's holistic approach to health, which empowers users to live a longer, healthier life."

"Lifesum is pioneering an understanding of the relationship between nutrition and sleep. The foods we eat can affect how well we sleep, and our sleep patterns can affect our dietary choices and calorie consumption," said Kajsa Ernestam, Lifesum Product Manager. "Partnering with ŌURA, and building on our integration of Health Connect by Android, enables Lifesum users to track sleep across rich data points, including duration and quality, and receive personalized sleep insights and actionable feedback to improve their eating habits and reach their health goals."

As an early adopter of Health Connect by Android, Lifesum has been using the platform to rapidly expand its partnerships. When Health Connect by Android launched in beta in late 2022, Android users were able to sync their Peloton workouts in Lifesum.

"Sleep data is a core pillar of users' overall health, so we're excited to see ŌURA and Lifesum partner together to show how sleep patterns can affect dietary choices over time. With their integration of Health Connect by Android, they've continued to build on the rich insights that their users can glean about their health," said Chris Wilk, Senior Product Manager for Health Connect by Android.

The sleep tracker function will be offered to Lifesum Android users who opt in to the open beta, and the company will roll out the service to all Android users in the coming weeks.

