PulteGroup Shareholder Responds to Company's Accusations

ROCHESTER, Mich., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miller Law Firm today released the following statement from PulteGroup Shareholder Betty Trester in response to accusations made by the company:

"the Company should release the investigative documents to the shareholders of this company today."

"I am hurt that PulteGroup has claimed I am not a shareholder of this company since I just voted in their annual meeting and provided them copies of my account statement showing that I own the stock. I am a Marine corps veteran, and my integrity means the world to me.

"It's worrisome that PulteGroup does not respect individual shareholders like me. Instead of using insulting tactics to avoid corporate transparency, the Company should release the investigative documents to the shareholders of this company today."

