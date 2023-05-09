Lucid Motors Announces Andrea Soriani as Vice President of Marketing

Seasoned luxury goods and automotive executive to play key role in maximizing Lucid brand awareness and demand for Lucid products

NEWARK, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, today announced the addition of Andrea Soriani to its executive team as the company's Vice President of Marketing. Mr. Soriani brings over 25 years of global marketing experience to Lucid, with deep expertise in marketing strategy, communications, digital and sales operations, client experience and business development. He was previously the Vice President of Marketing for TAG Heuer North America (part of the LVMH Group) and prior to that held marketing and communications leadership positions with Maserati and Ferrari both at headquarters and in North America.

Lucid Group announced the addition of Andrea Soriani to its executive team as the company’s Vice President of Marketing. Mr. Soriani brings over 25 years of global marketing experience to Lucid, with deep expertise in marketing strategy, communications, digital and sales operations, client experience and business development. He was previously the Vice President of Marketing for TAG Heuer North America (part of the LVMH Group) and prior to that held marketing and communications leadership positi (PRNewswire)

"I am delighted to welcome Andrea to Lucid and look forward to his contributions in growing Lucid brand awareness, as well as reinforcing Lucid's position as the leader in luxury electric experience," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. "As we continue to build the most advanced electric vehicles available, Andrea will play an integral role in ensuring the world is aware of our groundbreaking products and world-class technology."

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Assembled at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Media Contact

media@lucidmotors.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lucid Group