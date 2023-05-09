Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market for Energy Efficient Building Envelope Technologies Will Grow Modestly at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 2.2% by 2032

Market barriers include project complexity and costs, supply chain and workforce constraints



BOULDER, Colo., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights evaluates the market for energy efficient building envelope technologies and focuses on three key components: roof insulation, wall insulation, and windows.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights) (PRNewswire)

The building envelope, which includes roofs, foundations, walls, windows, and doors, can have a significant influence on how much energy is used in a building because it directly impacts major end uses like heating, cooling, ventilation, and lighting. Over the last 50 years, the global market for energy efficient commercial building envelope technologies has steadily grown as more countries adopt energy codes and existing codes become stricter. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, global revenue from this market will grow modestly between 2023 and 2032, at a compound annual growth rate of 2.2%.

"The market for energy efficient building envelope technologies is well-established in developed regions around the world," says Hannah Bastian, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "This is largely due to decades-long policies that require buildings to meet energy performance requirements. The market is much smaller in developing regions due to the lack of mandatory building codes establishing energy efficiency requirements."

Higher growth rates are anticipated in developing regions, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%, due largely to increased code adoption.

Building energy code adoption, building retrofit requirements, building owner interest and demand, and energy security and resiliency, are key market drivers. However, barriers that may slow market growth include project complexity and costs, supply chain constraints, and workforce constraints, according to the report.

The report, Energy Efficient Commercial Building Envelopes, analyzes the global market for energy efficient envelope technologies in commercial buildings. It provides an analysis of market trends in insulation and windows technologies, as well as market drivers and barriers associated with energy efficient building envelope construction and retrofits. It also provides global market forecasts for revenue, broken out by technology, region, and building type, for the forecast period from 2023 through 2032. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Energy Efficient Commercial Building Envelopes, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

Cecile Fradkin for Guidehouse Insights

+1.646.941.9139

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights