Dos Equis® Introduces New Products -- Its First Non-Alcoholic Beverage, A Classic Mexican Drink, & A Conveniently Canned Cocktail

A Next Step in Innovation, Satisfying Consumers' Demand for Spirit-Based Cocktails & Unique Beverage Options

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful introduction to the popular ready-to-drink category last year, Dos Equis ® is once again expanding its product portfolio with Dos Equis® Lime & Salt ZERO non-alcoholic, Dos Equis® Michelada and Dos Equis® Mango Margarita.

New Dos Equis® Lime & Salt ZERO (PRNewswire)

Just in time for summer celebrations, the brand is bringing exciting and unexpected options to shelves across the country. The new Dos Equis beverages are making it easy to enjoy your favorite bar and restaurant beverages at home and on the go this season, just by opening the fridge (or a cooler!).

Dos Equis Lime & Salt ZERO: With the growing interest in non-alcoholic beverages, Dos Equis is introducing its first product in the category. With the refreshing addition of lime and salt, this smooth-tasting non-alcoholic beverage gives people a choice during social occasions when they can't or don't want to drink alcohol. Available in a 6 pack, each 12 oz can contains less than 0.5% ABV.

Dos Equis Michelada: Offering the authentic savory taste of the classic Mexican drink, the Michelada combines flavors of tomato, lime, spice and a hint of salt, with the refreshment of crisp beer. The convenient single serve 24 oz can delivers a genuine Michelada experience, without having to mix all the ingredients. Additionally, Dos Equis Mango Chelada will be hitting shelves this fall. Available in a single serve 24 oz can, each serving contains 4.1% ABV.

Dos Equis Mango Margarita : Joining the Dos Equis Classic Lime Margarita, the ready-to-drink margarita blends Blanco Tequila from Jalisco , México with mango juice and high-quality ingredients, giving you the craft cocktail experience at the crack of a can. Available in a 4 pack, each 12 oz can contain 10% ABV.

"As we continue to grow the Dos Equis portfolio, we are taking a look at what our customers are choosing to drink and creating products inspired by those choices," said Ligia Patrocinio, Senior Brand Director, Dos Equis, HEINEKEN USA. "With the summer months approaching and more occasions to celebrate, we know that ready-to-drink products are what people are seeking to share with family and friends. We are also looking forward to introducing Dos Equis Lime & Salt ZERO to market, giving consumers another option for when they can't or don't want to drink."

Also, on shelves and ready to be enjoyed this summer, is Dos Equis Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, inspired by the flavors of the classic West Texas refreshment, Dos Equis Lager Especial, a golden pilsner-style beer, Dos Equis Ambar Especial, a Vienna-style lager, and Dos Equis Lime & Salt, the Dos Equis Lager beer with a touch of lime and salt, and the inspiration for Dos Equis Lime & Salt ZERO.

HEINEKEN USA, the nation's leading high-end beer importer, is continuing to focus on Dos Equis' innovation portfolio, which kicked off last year with the successful launch of the Dos Equis Classic Lime Margarita. As the brand introduces these new products and looks ahead, the goal is to create offerings that meet consumers' needs and provide a choice of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

To find Dos Equis® products near you visit https://dosequis.com/beer-finder/ .

About Dos Equis®

Wilhelm Haase founded Dos Equis® in 1897, when he brewed a beer called Siglo XX, the beer we now know as Dos Equis®. Today, Dos Equis® sees continued growth and expansion driven by a robust portfolio of offerings and new product innovations. In the past two years alone, Dos Equis® has more than doubled the size of its portfolio with several new brands leaning into top consumer trends.

The Dos Equis® portfolio includes Dos Equis® Lager, Dos Equis® Ambar, Dos Equis® Lager Lime & Salt, Dos Equis® Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, and Dos Equis® Margarita Classic Lime. Dos Equis® Lime & Salt is a take on the classic Lager but with a crisp, refreshing touch of lime and salt and is also available in pineapple, watermelon, and cucumber flavors. Dos Equis® Ranch Water Hard Seltzer is a hard seltzer with country soul and is inspired by the flavors of the classic West Texas refreshment. Dos Equis® Margarita Classic Lime, the brand's first spirits-based offering, is a ready-to-drink margarita cocktail that blends Blanco Tequila and high-quality ingredients to create the perfectly mixed cocktail. In 2023, Dos Equis expanded its product portfolio once again with Dos Equis® Mango Margarita, Dos Equis® Lime & Salt ZERO non-alcoholic, and Dos Equis® Michelada, making it easy to enjoy popular bar and restaurant cocktails at home and on the go.

Dos Equis® is imported into the US by HEINEKEN USA Inc., the nation's leading high-end beer importer, which is a subsidiary of Heineken International N.V., the world's most international brewer. For news and updates, follow us on Twitter & Instagram @DosEquis, or visit www.dosequis.com .

Media Contact

Keri Madonna, Vice President, Media

twelvenote

Kmadonna@twelvenote.com

Dos Equis® Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dos Equis®