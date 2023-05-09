Dating.com Introduces a New Era of Virtual Dating in the Metaverse

The Leading Dating Site Brings Intimate Connections to the Metaverse Through a Series of Web3 Events

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating.com – part of Social Discovery Group, the company behind over 40 online dating sites - announces today the launch of a series of virtual events in the metaverse. With this latest innovation, users can now discover social experiences that will leave a lasting impression, and participate in innovative parties, events and meetups as well as personalized dates.

With Dating.com's new feature, users from around the world can now create their own avatars and interact with others in a realistic and immersive environment, without ever leaving their homes or wasting time and money on in-person dates. The first event, which occurred in April, ran for two hours and featured multiple games and icebreakers, including movie and TV trivia. Guests were able to make new connections at the event and interact with people from around the world in a fun and entertaining way. Participants joined from across the globe, from New York to Phuket and Cartagena.

"We are at the forefront of innovation in dating. We are excited to introduce this cutting-edge new feature to our platform as we help bring dating to another dimension," said Maria Sullivan, Vice President and Dating Expert of Dating.com. "Virtual dating in the metaverse offers a whole new level of intimacy and connection that simply can't be replicated in traditional online dating. In the Web3 world, distance is truly no boundary to finding a match."

Sullivan shared the following tips for singles curious to mingle in the metaverse and in virtual events:

Be Yourself and Be Open-Minded: Modern singles are embracing meta-dating with open arms, and many of the connections being formed in the virtual world are just as intimate, personal and serious as those that were developed in person or through traditional online dating. Keep an open mind about Web3 dating; Dating.com has hosted three virtual weddings in the metaverse, and users never know where a connection might lead.

Connect and Get to Know People: In addition to solving loneliness, dating in the metaverse can simply be a way to have fun. With music, games, and ice breakers, the virtual world is a comfortable and entertaining setting where you can be your authentic self and make genuine connections with other users.

Have Fun and Don't Limit Yourself: New virtual dating spaces in the metaverse are places for users to make global connections, and metaverse dating is ideal for anyone looking to expand their horizons and their dating pool. Embrace the elimination of geographical barriers, and most of all, let loose and have fun.

"Our team has worked hard to create unique virtual experiences that are both innovative and authentic," said KJ Dhaliwal, Chief Strategy Officer of Social Discover Group. "We believe this will be a game-changer in the dating industry and we know users will love the opportunity to connect with each other in this new and exciting way."

For more information and to sign up for the next virtual event, please visit www.dating.com .

About Social Discovery Group: Social Discovery Group (formerly SDVentures) is a global tech company comprising over 40 brands, an investment fund, and a venture studio. It focuses on solving issues of loneliness, isolation, and disconnection through Social Discovery. With offices on five continents and a team of more than 700 professionals, the company serves 250+ million users across 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.socialdiscoverygroup.com .

