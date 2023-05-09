COYNE PUBLIC RELATIONS RANKS AMONG HIGHEST-SCORING BUSINESSES ON INC. MAGAZINE'S ANNUAL LIST OF BEST WORKPLACES FOR 2023

Coyne PR Named Among Best Workplaces in the Medium-Large Category

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coyne Public Relations has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

Coyne PR Logo (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1991 by CEO Tom Coyne, the agency's mission statement has never wavered: "Our mission is not to be the best agency in America, but the best one to work for. If we are the best place to work, we will attract the best people. If we have the best people, we will attract the best clients. If we have the best people and clients, how can we not be the best agency in America?"

Inc. selected honorees this year after collecting data from thousands of submissions. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"We have worked very hard to maintain our one-of-a-kind culture that has gotten us where we are over the past three decades. We are grateful to have received incredible recognition as a best place to work from across the PR industry this year," said Rich Lukis, President. "But, adding this recognition from Inc. is really the icing on the cake for us in 2023."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

ABOUT COYNE PUBLIC RELATIONS

Founded in 1991, Coyne PR has grown to become one of the top independent public relations firms in the United States. Recognized throughout the industry as "The Best Place to Work," we have wildly creative offices in New York and New Jersey as well as colleagues in 115 cities, 49 countries and six continents through our partnership in The Worldcom Public Relations Group. Our clients include many of the world's most respected companies… and those that want to be. Our reputation is built upon three decades of creativity, strategy and service. It is confirmed by more than 1,000 industry awards. For more information, visit www.coynepr.com.

ABOUT INC. MEDIA

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

ABOUT QUANTUM WORKPLACE

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer- to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Coyne Public Relations, LLC