Analysis Group Provides Support in Settlement Reached with the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Department on Behalf of Homeless Families

Analysis Group Provides Support in Settlement Reached with the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Department on Behalf of Homeless Families

BOSTON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis Group, one of the largest international economics consulting firms, provided pro bono services to Greater Boston Legal Services and Ropes & Gray LLP on behalf of a group of families and pregnant women experiencing homelessness, in a class action filed against the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).

Analysis Group Logo (PRNewswire)

At issue was the state's failure to comply with laws that require it to place eligible homeless families in the Commonwealth's Emergency Assistance (EA) shelter program promptly to keep children safe, and to place families close to their home communities to mitigate the impacts of homelessness. In the matter, Garcia v. DHCD, the plaintiffs argued that the shelter program had failed them in a number of critical ways: they were not provided with emergency shelter placements when they were eligible; they were placed in shelters 20 miles or more from their home communities, disrupting their children's schooling; or they were placed in shelters that didn't appropriately accommodate family member disabilities, a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

An Analysis Group team led by Managing Principals Jee-Yeon Lehmann and Kris Comeaux, and including Managers Yeseul Hyun, Nandita Krishnaswamy and Solvejg Wewel, and Associates Kirsten Clinton and Olivia Althans, analyzed data from the EA shelter system to evaluate factors that affected the likelihood and timing of families' placement, and to assess whether the provided accommodations met the families' disability and other needs. The team's findings and reports were used in settlement negotiations with the DHCD and helped the parties come to an agreement about necessary changes to the workings of the EA shelter system.

Following a settlement agreement approved by Suffolk Superior Court this month, DHCD agreed to make appropriate changes to the system to better accommodate families, including an easier application process, better screening and accommodations for disability and other needs, fewer requirement documents, and guaranteed shelter placements in a timely manner, honoring community proximity concerns for families.

To learn more about Analysis Group's capabilities, visit AnalysisGroup.com.

About Analysis Group:

Analysis Group is one of the largest international economics consulting firms, with more than 1,000 professionals across 14 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since 1981, we have provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune Global 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Our internal experts, together with our network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer our clients exceptional breadth and depth of expertise.

Contact:

Analysis Group

Eric Seymour

978 273 6049

eric.seymour@analysisgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Analysis Group