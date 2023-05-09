Airspace Link and AlarisPro Announce Collaboration to Streamline Workflows and Support Industry Ecosystem

DETROIT, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airspace Link Inc., a leading provider of scalable UAS software and solutions, and AlarisPro, the leading UAS fleet management platform, are announcing a first of its kind collaboration designed to streamline workflows and expand offerings for UAS operators looking to plan, manage, and execute operations for all types of use cases.

Airspace Link Logo (PRNewsfoto/Airspace Link) (PRNewswire)

"As we've worked side by side with customers in the expanding drone industry, we've seen the challenges firsthand that companies have faced when looking to scale in both complexity and geography – one of the most prominent being the frustration of relying on siloed or disconnected applications to complete their workflows. In this collaboration, Airspace Link and AlarisPro will build on their individual strengths in a combined effort to reduce that burden on our customers." Says Michael Healander, Co-Founder & CEO at Airspace Link.

"Since Airspace Link's inception, we've always envisioned and championed a drone ecosystem that allows and enables partners to work together to solve the unique and complex challenges we're faced with on a daily basis. This collaboration is a great example of how we can work together to advance the industry."

These industry leaders make a great match for expanded collaboration as Airspace Link delivers expertise on all things external to the aircraft – ground risk, airspace characteristics, authorizations, data analysis, etc. – while AlarisPro has category leadership in the internal management of the aircraft and crew including real-time data and component-level tracking.

Today, UAS operators are heavily concerned with core functions such as mission planning, fleet management, regulatory compliance, reliability, and safety. When they look to the future of what they will need in terms of advanced mission planning, insights, and other analyses, they'll also need the ability to disseminate that information across fleets. With this collaboration, the two teams are working together to provide unique avenues to solve those future problems.

"Since 2016, our team has been laser-focused on building the best UAS fleet management platform in the world," said retired U.S. Navy pilot and AlarisPro CEO and Founder Anthony Pucciarella. "Our collaboration with Airspace Link expands our offering and streamlines workflows for our customers. Through this partnership, we are able to present a more comprehensive risk picture for our customers operations, thereby furthering our effort to serve as the single source of truth for operators and manufacturers around the globe."

This collaboration announcement comes as both teams are showcasing at AUVSI's Xponential Conference in Denver May 8th-11th, demoing their individual product lines and discussing their vision for the future.

Visit Airspace Link at Booth #3846 and/or AlarisPro at Booth #4034

About Airspace Link, Inc:

Airspace Link's vision is to create a world where the safe integration of drone's fuels human progress, advancing social equity, the environment, and the economy. Founded in Detroit in 2018 by CEO Michael Healander, Airspace Link is one of the few FAA Approved UAS Service Suppliers of the Low Altitude Authorization & Notification Capability (LAANC). Airspace Link's cloud-based platform, AirHub, provides the digital infrastructure required to support the safe use of recreational and commercial drone use in communities at scale, supporting the growth of drone operations, drone service providers, drone manufacturers, package delivery and air taxi deployment in the future.

Visit https://airspacelink.com/ to learn more and stay up to date on the latest innovations in this space.

About AlarisPro:

Designed by military aviators and civilian UAS experts, the AlarisPro SaaS platform equips UAS operators, maintenance professionals, and manufacturers with the critical safety and reliability data needed to manage and optimize their systems and subsystems. Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, AlarisPro is proud to serve UAS manufacturers and operators across the globe. Learn more about AlarisPro at https://alarispro.com/.

Media Contacts:

Airspace Link, Inc.:

Casie Ocana / casie.ocana@airspacelink.com

AlarisPro, Inc.:

Amy Lingenfelder / Amy.Lingenfelder@AlarisPro.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Airspace Link