AB Tasty and Google Deepen Alliance

AB Tasty and Google are taking on digital experiences with expanded collaborative capabilities.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Tasty announced today it has been made an official Google Cloud partner with availability on Google Cloud Marketplace. The partnership will enable customers to access existing vendor relationships with Google Cloud, streamlining the deployment of AB Tasty on the platform.

AB Tasty Logo (PRNewsfoto/AB Tasty) (PRNewswire)

This integration into Google Cloud Marketplace gives access to a wide range of features and benefits that will accelerate experimentation and personalization efforts. The partnership makes marketplace transactions and terms easier. Companies currently using Google Cloud Marketplace will be able to quickly deploy AB Tasty, allowing them to focus on their core business goals.

In addition, AB Tasty recently announced its newest integration with Google Analytics 4, aimed at helping businesses revolutionize their digital experiences with data-backed innovation.

The new integration between GA4 and AB Tasty provides the opportunity for AB Tasty's customers to utilize GA4's robust analytics capabilities in conjunction with existing advanced testing and personalization features. With analytics data and testing side by side, this will enable businesses to better understand their users and leverage that knowledge for more engaging digital experiences.

Through AB Tasty's platform, customers will have access to an advanced experience optimization solution with a complete experimentation platform while also benefiting from a fully integrated personalization suite with 1:1 targeting and AI recommendation algorithms.

"We're thrilled to partner with Google Cloud and be available on Google Cloud Marketplace," said Remi Aubert, CEO of AB Tasty. "As one of the first platforms to integrate bi-directional synchronization with Google Analytics 4, AB Tasty has established strong ties with the tech giant".

AB Tasty's ongoing product enhancements with Google fuels the growth of its customer experience suite of solutions for experimentation, personalization, recommendation and intelligent search. In an increasingly competitive market, this alliance will provide businesses with the competitive edge they need to deliver exceptional digital experiences to their customers.

This announcement comes after AB Tasty's $40 million Series C fundraising. In the past two years, AB Tasty has grown 200% internationally and has added brands such as Kering, McDonald's and Ulta Beauty to its roster, joining L'Oreal, Disneyland Paris and LVMH. With a complete experimentation platform, server-side feature management tools and 1:1 personalization engine, AB Tasty continues to establish itself as a leader in experience optimization.

Find out more:

https://www.abtasty.com/google-optimize-sunset/

About AB Tasty

AB Tasty is a global leader in experimentation, personalization and feature management solutions — enabling companies to validate ideas while maximizing impact, minimizing risk and accelerating time to market. Enterprises use AB Tasty solutions to align marketing, product and engineering teams and ensure efficiency, reduced costs and optimal end-user experiences. Founded in 2013 in Paris, AB Tasty is built for businesses looking to use controlled experimentation to implement only the best ideas. To learn more, visit www.abtasty.com.

Contact

John Hughes

john.hughes@abtasty.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2072788/AB_Tasty_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AB Tasty