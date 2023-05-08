TeraSky Achieves the VMware Partner-Led Customer Success Specialization

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TeraSky, a global multi-cloud, cloud native and modern IT innovative technology solutions provider, today announced it has achieved the VMware Partner-Led Customer Success Specialization. Through achievement of the VMware Partner-Led Customer Success Specialization, TeraSky can help customers accelerating their time to value for VMware Cross-Cloud services while removing potential roadblocks to success.

Customer Success practices are critical to helping customers realize continuous value from the Cloud, SaaS and subscription offerings they purchase. From implementation through to renewal and solution expansion, the industry-recognized best practices covered by the VMware Partner-Led Customer Success specialization help partners to propel end user adoption of VMware Cross-Cloud services. This can result in more consistent value realization and accelerated achievement of business outcomes for customers.

A VMware Partner since 2010, TeraSky has won multiple awards as a VMware Partner, including 2021 VMware Partner of the Year Award, 2022 VMware Social Impact Award winner (EMEA region), and 2023 VMware Partner Value Award (EMEA region). The company is one of only a few VMware partners globally to have achieved seven Master Service Competencies (MSCs) that prove mastery in a specific VMware solution area. The company is in the process of becoming a VMware Cross-Cloud Managed Services Provider, and earlier this year 14 TeraSky engineers were recognized as VMware vExperts.

"We are incredibly proud to achieve the VMware Partner-Led Customer Success Specialization and to be one of the first VMware Partners in the EMEA region to do so. This designation signals to our shared customers that TeraSky is a trusted guide, with the knowledge and ability to help them navigate any hurdles on their multi-cloud journey," expressed Ofir Abekasis, CEO of TeraSky.

"The transition to cloud, SaaS, and services-based business models requires our partners take a long-term, trusted advisor approach to customer management," said Petra Heinrich Liedtke, Vice President, Partner & Commercial Sales, EMEA, VMware. "The VMware Partner-Led Customer Success Specialization designates TeraSky's capability to guide customers through all the stages of the multi-cloud journey."

About TeraSky

TeraSky, a global provider of multi-cloud, cloud-native, and modern IT innovative technology solutions, helps companies across all industries overcome top complexities and business challenges through careful study and understanding of business needs and goals. TeraSky solutions are value-driven and combine enterprise-grade maturity and cloud-native agility to deliver the most valuable outcomes of reliability, efficiency, compliance, speed, adaptability, and fast time-to-market. Our engineering team's knowledge, top-tier certifications, and uncompromising commitment to excellence are key enablers in delivering desired results for on-prem, multi-cloud, application infrastructure, platform engineering, and digital workspace needs. TeraSky's managed services organization helps our customers operate more efficiently and creates significant and sustainable business impacts.

