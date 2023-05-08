Entrepreneur and social innovator Mick Ebeling explains how to make the impossible not impossible at CompTIA ChannelCon 2023

Keynote speech will focus on "Radical Collaboration, Innovation and the Fallacy of Impossible"

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Overcoming the impossible through collaboration and innovation will be the subject of a keynote speech by author, entrepreneur, inventor and philanthropist Mick Ebeling at CompTIA ChannelCon 2023.

CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, announced today that Ebeling, founder of Not Impossible Labs, will deliver keynote remarks during the technology industry's premier annual conference, scheduled for Aug. 1-3 at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

"We're incredibly pleased to bring Mick Ebeling's knowledge and experience to the ChannelCon audience this year," said MJ Shoer, chief community officer at CompTIA. "His work centers on the premise that we can do anything, and that's what this year's conference is about. Mick's presentation will show how innovative technologies are breaking boundaries and opening new doors for humanity. It is an opportunity to get truly inspired."

In his keynote speech Ebeling will offer insight into how he has learned to overcome the impossible so true innovation can take place. He'll share how Not Impossible Labs has collaborated with unlikely characters to tackle challenges and found innovative ways to overcome them. Ebeling will also discuss the tools necessary to become a stellar collaborator, and to recognize the traits of collaboration-worthy individuals for your next big idea.

In addition to the keynote, ChannelCon will feature a mix of collaborative sessions from leading technology experts offering insight into the latest business challenges and growth opportunities in today's market. Sessions include education in four main areas including cybersecurity planning, workforce tactics to help build your business, tools for tech vendors, and sales and marketing strategies. Complete conference details and registration options are available CompTIA ChannelCon 2023.

