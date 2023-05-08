DISNEY'S "ENCANTO" IS THE NEWEST ADDITION TO TONIES' ENCHANTING AUDIO LIBRARY

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Disney's Encanto fans can listen to the adventures of the Madrigal family and sing along to their favorite soundtrack via the award-winning Toniebox audio player.

The new Disney Encanto Tonie, available now, features all the hits from the fan-favorite animated film, plus an audio retelling of the Family Madrigals’ story in English and Spanish. (PRNewswire)

The new Disney Encanto Tonie features all the hits from the Academy Award® winning animated film, including "The Family Madrigal," "Surface Pressure," "We Don't Talk About Bruno," "What Else Can I Do?" and "Dos Oruguitas." Additionally, little listeners are treated to an audio retelling of the Madrigals' story – in English and Spanish!

"We are so thrilled to say 'bienvenidos' to our newest Disney Tonie," said Christoph Frehsee, tonies USA President. "It has been an immense joy to work with Disney and the amazing, original cast of actors from the beloved film to create what we know will be a treasured keepsake for generations of children to come."

The Disney Encanto Tonie is available now at tonies.com, Target, Best Buy and independent retailers nationwide, MSRP $17.99. Combine with a Toniebox Starter Set (MSRP $99.99) to start the magical journey.

Visit tonies.com and follow on Instagram (@tonies.us), Facebook (@tonies.us) and Twitter (@ToniesUS) to keep up with new releases.

ABOUT TONIES

tonies® is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Launched in 2016 in Germany, co-founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl created tonies® with one thing in mind: their children. This revolutionary system allows kids to experience storytelling in a digital age, in a way that stimulates their imagination without screens. The Toniebox was created for kids and parents who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Today, tonies® is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies® was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit tonies.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Tonies) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tonies