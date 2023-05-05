The Human Bean Unveils New Websites for Consumers and Franchise Partners

MEDFORD, Ore., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors to The Human Bean website are waking up to a new look and feel this spring. The Oregon-based coffee franchise is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and with that merrymaking comes — not one, but two — freshly-designed websites that reflect how the brand has grown and evolved from 1998 to today.

"For the main website, we wanted to infuse energy into our drink descriptions and e-commerce store," says chief marketing officer, Janie Page. "It's fun and dynamic, and it represents the kind of experience you have when you visit The Human Bean drive-thrus. It's true to who we are."

New features include a colorful compilation of drink menu items (each listed with nutritional information), a searchable locator map with over 150 drive-thrus across the U.S., and a robust e-commerce shop where loyal customers and coffee lovers can find their true match in apparel, drinkware and coffee beans.

Separate from the main website is a new franchise-focused site dedicated to resources that current and future franchise partners can easily access online. Frequently asked questions, information about available markets, and a step-by-step walk-through of the application process are all housed in one easy to bookmark place.

"The Human Bean has grown to a nation-wide company because we continue to pick and attract the right kind of partners," says franchise COO Scott Anderson. "And then we provide guidance and tools to make their ownership experience really enjoyable and rewarding. This new website that's dedicated to our franchise family is part of that endeavor."

With drive-thru locations open and in development in 20 states, The Human Bean's new websites will be visited annually by millions looking for everything from a convenient drink on the go to a beverage-based business opportunity.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports locations open or under development in 20 states.

