Zurich North America expands its consumer warranty protection offering

Early success shows distributors, retailers, OEMs and administrators support protection solutions for homes, appliances, electronics and more.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America has expanded its consumer warranty offering for businesses interested in providing their customers with product protection for items they rely on every day, including homes, appliances and electronic devices. The expansion leverages Zurich's large national footprint in North America, its reputation and 40 years of product warranty experience through its vehicle protection products.

"Our years of experience developing solutions to protect against loss makes this move a natural fit for Zurich," said Vince Santivasi, Head of Direct Markets for Zurich North America. "We have found that administrators, retailers and manufacturers value having an experienced, customer-focused insurance carrier like Zurich to protect their investments and provide a more worry-free ownership experience for their consumers. We are poised to fill that need for them."

A growing specialized team led by Todd Kaminski, a 29-year Zurich veteran, Zurich's Warranty and Protection Solutions is working with retailers, distributors, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and administrators to develop protection solutions. These solutions include warranties, service and maintenance contracts, and contractual liability customized for a wide variety of consumer products. Once in place, the insurance products become available to consumers, often at the point of sale for products such as homes, appliances, electronic devices, lawn mowers, cell phones, commercial equipment and more.

"We have a broad appetite," said Kaminski, Head of Business Development for Direct Markets at Zurich North America. "Our offerings are structured to provide flexibility and agility, which means we can quickly adapt coverage to the unique requirements of each new product."

Businesses interested in learning more about Zurich's Warranty and Protection Solutions can find details at www.zurichna.com/wps.

Zurich is not new to the warranty protection business and today is one of the largest insurance providers for franchised auto dealers in the United States. It is among the top providers of Finance and Insurance (F&I) products and services, which include a suite of vehicle protection products including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed auto protection, tire and wheel protection, and environmental protection.

