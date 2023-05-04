Spin Master Corp. Announces Election of Directors

New Independent Board Member Elected

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

The results include the election of one new independent Board member, Christi Strauss, former President of General Mills Canada and subsequently President & Chief Executive Officer of Cereal Partners Worldwide, a General Mills joint venture with Nestlé. With extensive experience in the consumer goods space, Ms. Strauss brings a customer focus, global distribution knowledge and marketing expertise to her role on the Board.

The results of the vote for the election are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Michael Blank 712,617,218 99.85 % 1,047,166 0.15 % Jeffrey I. Cohen 711,189,704 99.65 % 2,474,680 0.35 % W. Edmund Clark, C.M. 706,950,860 99.06 % 6,713,524 0.94 % Reginald Fils-Aimé 712,600,112 99.85 % 1,064,272 0.15 % Kevin Glass 711,234,000 99.66 % 2,430,384 0.34 % Ronnen Harary 708,590,876 99.29 % 5,073,508 0.71 % Dina R. Howell 712,762,127 99.87 % 902,257 0.13 % Christina Miller 713,168,603 99.93 % 495,781 0.07 % Anton Rabie 710,180,425 99.51 % 3,483,959 0.49 % Max Rangel 712,715,161 99.87 % 949,223 0.13 % Christi Strauss 713,200,405 99.93 % 463,979 0.07 % Ben Varadi 710,180,307 99.51 % 3,484,077 0.49 % Charles Winograd 698,378,179 97.86 % 15,286,205 2.14 %



The Company thanks Brian Whipple, who did not stand for re-election, for his service and contribution.

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 26 offices in close to 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

