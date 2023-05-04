OKX Ventures Invests in AlienSwap to Boost Growth and Development of NFT Marketplace

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, today announced that it has invested in community-based NFT marketplace and aggregator AlienSwap.

(PRNewswire)

Since the AlienSwap beta version was released two months ago, its cumulative trading volume has exceeded USD$50 million. Currently, AlienSwap ranks third in daily active users and fifth in daily trading volume on the Ethereum network. With this round of funding, AlienSwap will officially begin its scaled growth and aim to become the top NFT marketplace.

OKX Ventures Founder Dora Yue said: "With the total trading volume of NFTs reaching approximately USD$24.7 billion in 2022, OKX Ventures is optimistic about the long-term development of the NFT sector and we've already laid out plans for multiple NFT projects. OKX Ventures hopes that this investment can help AlienSwap become a more efficient NFT marketplace and reshape the competitive landscape of the industry."

AlienSwap Founder Ying Mu said: "The new investments will be used to expand the AlienSwap engineering team, develop innovative liquidity tools and trading products for NFTs, and increase investment in NFT infrastructure to enhance the community's trading experience. The core team of AlienSwap and all investors share a consistent goal: to build a leading NFT trading platform in the industry and inject new vitality into the NFT ecosystem through product innovation and community building."

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, with an initial capital commitment of USD 100 million. It focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and investing in long-term structural value.

Through its commitment to supporting entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry, OKX Ventures helps build innovative companies and brings global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Find out more about OKX Ventures here.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platform for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, visit: okx.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OKX