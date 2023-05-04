HiBid Platform Sees $58M GMV Sold Last Week with Carnival Glass, Vintage Toys, Rare Coins, and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid enabled the sale of over 718,000 lots in auctions held through the platform last week, which amounted to more than $58 million in gross merchandise value. The total hammer value surpassed $108.2 million in the 1,713 timed and live auctions held between April 24th and 30th.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

Auctions featuring elaborate carnival glass, vintage vending machines, classic toys, old cars, rare coins, and currency are just a few of the many current and upcoming HiBid auctions. Antique Mobile and Texaco signs, an old-fashioned fuel pump, metal Tonka dump trucks, Silver Certificate dollar bills, and a 1973 Corvette T-Top are among the noteworthy lots.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

April 24th-30th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $58+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $108.2+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 718,473

Timed Auctions: 1,584

Live Auctions: 129

Bids Placed: 4.13+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 5.4+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Barn Finds Vintage Mustang and Collectible Auction

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)

Dates: April 7th-May 6th

Seller: Exit Auctions

Carnival Glass Online-Only Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Date: May 7th

Seller: Seeck Auctions

Don McCarty Estate Coin Collection Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: March 31st-May 11th

Seller: Earlywine Auctions

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

