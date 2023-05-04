CyberCatch Publishes Complimentary Ransomware Risk Assessment Worksheet and Podcast To Help Organizations Discover Risk Level in 30 Minutes

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch'' or the "Company") ( TSXV: CYBE ), an innovative cybersecurity company offering an AI-enabled platform solution for continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce it has published a complimentary tool for organizations world-wide to help them stay safe from ransomware attacks.

Ransomware attacks continue globally and now has evolved to become a triple threat, and no organization is safe unless adequate risk mitigation is taken. According to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report 2022, a ransomware attack costs on average $4.54 million.

CyberCatch is pleased to provide organizations, especially the organization's leadership, a clear, plain language understanding of the ransomware threat and the critical cybersecurity controls every organization must have in place.

CyberCatch's Ransomware Risk Assessment Worksheet and Podcast will enable any organization, in 30 minutes or so, identify risk level and susceptibility to ransomware. One can listen to the Podcast and answer 10 questions in the Worksheet to find out whether the organization is at High, Moderate or Low risk of falling victim to a ransomware attack.

The 10 questions represent "must-have" cybersecurity controls proven to be effective to mitigate risk of ransomware. In the Podcast, one will learn:

What is the ransomware triple threat

What is the ransomware attack chain

Explanation of each of the 10 critical cybersecurity controls to defend against ransomware

How to answer accurately to determine the risk level

Risk mitigation action steps one must take now

About the experts delivering the Podcast:

Sai Huda, globally recognized cybersecurity expert, author of the best-selling book, Next Level Cybersecurity, co-author of Canada's national cybersecurity standard and founder and CEO, CyberCatch.

Andy Kim , VP, CISO, CyberCatch, one of the leading CISOs globally, former CISO, Allstate, Head of Cybersecurity Consulting, FIS, and Cybersecurity Leader, Citigroup.

To access the complimentary Ransomware Risk Assessment Worksheet and listen to the Podcast, visit:

https://cybercatch.com/podcast.

About CyberCatch

CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. (TSXV: CYBE) is a cybersecurity company that provides a proprietary, artificial intelligence-enabled (AI) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation to organizations in critical segments, so they can be safe from cyber threats. The CyberCatch platform focuses on solving the root cause of why cyberattacks are successful: security holes from control deficiencies. It first helps implement all mandated and necessary controls, then the platform automatically and continuously tests the controls from three dimensions (outside-in, inside-out and social engineering) to find control failures so one can fix them promptly to stay compliant and safe from attackers. Learn more at: https://www.cybercatch.com

