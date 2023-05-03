Three Technology Leaders Release Roadmap for Modern Government Budgeting

MADISON, Wis. and VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Balancing Act by Polco, Envisio, and Questica, a division of GTY Technology, today released a white paper outlining a modern budget process for local governments. "A Roadmap for Real Collaboration in Budgeting" proposes an integrated, iterative, and transparent government budgeting process that leverages technology tools to steer government in the wisest possible direction.

New white paper by three govtech leaders provides modern budget process to align communities and their governments.

"As three government technology leaders, we are acting on a confluence of technological advances, stimulus funding for governments to revamp systems and processes, and rising public expectations for participation in government," said Chris Adams, President of Balancing Act by Polco, a provider of simulation-based public engagement tools. "We are committed to working together to inspire a sea change in the budget process."

The global pandemic demonstrated a critical need for flexible processes, scenario planning, and open conversations with elected officials and constituents. It also revealed what is at stake when trust in government declines: productive relationships between elected officials, government staff, and residents, and a better quality of life for the community.

"Because trust in government is eroding, there is significant pressure to act on this once-in-a-generation opportunity for real collaboration and change," said Mike Bell, CEO of Envisio, the most widely used strategic planning and performance management solution in local government. "An integrated process optimizes and aligns the work of government with the needs of the community."

"A Roadmap for Real Collaboration in Budgeting" describes the limitations of the status quo, offers solutions combining the best practices in public engagement, strategic planning, and outcomes-based budgeting, and concludes with details on an upcoming readiness assessment for civic leaders to determine how prepared they are for change. It also builds on recommendations from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) and the Rethinking Budgeting initiative created in collaboration with the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and the National League of Cities (NLC).

"In our work with more than a thousand local governments across North America, we speak daily with budget leaders and elected officials who describe navigating an outdated and inflexible budget process," said Stefan Baerg, Head of Enterprise and Mid-Market Sales for Questica, a division of GTY Technology, a provider of cloud-based public budgeting software. "Our methodology is to take what's best from legacy practices, transition to more effective — digital — systems, and orient the culture, people, processes, and tools within a public sector organization toward a process supporting government-community alignment."

"A Roadmap For Real Collaboration in Budgeting" is available for download at rblearning.net.

