Sport Clips Haircuts National Huddle celebrates the "Pro in You" during the franchise's 30th anniversary

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty years and growing, Sport Clips Haircuts National Huddle this year celebrated the franchise's talented stylists across the country and in Canada, as well as the professionals who support the system's 1,900 locations. With 3,000 team members on site for the "Pro in You"-themed event, President and CEO Edward Logan welcomed the crowd to Sport Clips' home state of Texas, congratulating them on being a part of some of the company's most successful years to date.

As part of “The Pro In You” theme of the 2023 Sport Clips National Huddle, Team Members from the system’s 1,900 locations spent three days focusing on professional skills both in and out of the salon through education, team building, camaraderie, and celebration. (PRNewswire)

"Seeing the vision our family had come to life for Sport Clips when it was founded by Gordon and Bettye Logan in 1993 is especially gratifying as their son and now as president and CEO of what has grown into one of the top U.S.-based franchises," Edward says. "More than 13,000 stylists have found rewarding careers in locally- and company-owned Sport Clips locations where they are the creative rock stars who deliver on our brand promise of a championship haircut experience day in and day out. As the franchise investment and employer of choice for the group that's celebrating here this week, we chose the theme 'Pro in You' to recognize their talent and contribution to our 30-year-young, growing haircare business."

Additional Huddle news included:

Sport Clips created and offered a first-of-its-kind Sober Pros opportunity in response to a stylist's emotional journey to sobriety shared at last year's Huddle. The sober celebration is just part of a comprehensive umbrella of assistance the franchise has rolled out this past year that includes 24-7/365 SupportLinc counseling services as well as the team member recognition platform THNKS.

Sport Clips is increasing its in-person training when other systems are teaching advanced haircutting techniques online. To make this professional advancement and training possible, Sport Clips has a team of more than 100 coaches as well as its platform performance Artistic Team and 39 training centers in the U.S.

Sport Clips continues to give back locally and nationally through its Haircuts with Heart programs . Last year, Sport Clips, its clients, and product partners reached a $13M milestone in donations to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation (VFW) to fund $1.5 million in 2022. This year's fundraising will kick off in October. . Last year, Sport Clips, its clients, and product partners reached amilestone in donations to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation (VFW) to fund "VFW's Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships" by fundraising and donatingin 2022. This year's fundraising will kick off in October.

A first-ever Huddle blood drive was staged at the event by the American Red Cross, one of Sport Clips philanthropic partners.

It was announced at Huddle that the first Sport Clips' in-store fundraiser for St. Baldrick's childhood cancer research raised $166,000 last month for a total of $2.86 million contributed to the organization since the partnership began in 2016.

Sport Clips' sponsored Dream Flights has been a partner philanthropy for a decade and will hit 6,000 flights in six restored Stearman biplanes for veterans and their spouses who are residents in senior living facilities.

Sport Clips was among the first franchises to create a relief fund to provide funds for team members in financial need. To date, the McGlone Gozur Fund has distributed more than $4.7M in funds to 800+ team members employed by individually owned franchises or corporate stores.

Top awards at this year's Huddle went to:

Area Developers of the Year – David and Becky Weseman – Omaha, NE ; David and Becky operate three stores in Colorado and Nebraska , and cover Colorado , Iowa , Kansas , Missouri , Nebraska , South Dakota , & Wyoming as Area Developers.

Area Manager of the Year – Laura Storrjohan – St. Louis, MO

Manager of the Year – Olivia Bock – Boise, ID

Team Leader of the Year – Patrick Hardy , Raleigh, NC and Amanda Mazzone , Williamstown, NJ

Coach of the Year – Maria Jones , Pittsburgh, PA

Logan Trophy – Sport Clips' Highest Honor – Jared Lee and Val Hill of Chandler, AZ. They own 65 stores in Arizona , Oregon , Utah and Washington , and their winning store is in Queen Creek, AZ.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas. It was established in 1993 and began franchising in 1995. The sports-themed haircutting franchise, which specializes in haircuts for men and boys, offers online check in for clients, and ranks #30 in the Entrepreneur "Franchise 500" for 2023 and is listed in Franchise Direct's 2021 "Top 100 Global Franchises". There are almost 1,900 Sport Clips stores open in the U.S. and Canada. Sport Clips is the "Official Haircutter" of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), offers veterans preferential pricing on haircuts and franchises, and was named a 2021 Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur. Sport Clips provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has contributed $13 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. Sport Clips is a proud sponsor of NASCAR's Joe Gibbs Racing team and SRX Racing, and partners with other NCAA and professional sports teams. To learn more about Sport Clips, visit sportclips.com.

SOURCE Sport Clips Haircuts