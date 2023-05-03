Intuit Joins Global edX Network with Launch of QuickBooks Certified User Professional Certificate

Intuit to provide free access to the program on edX.org for underserved populations

LANHAM, Md. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, is partnering with edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), to launch the QuickBooks Certified User Professional Certificate program on edX.org. This new program is designed to help learners master the leading accounting software for small businesses and prepare for the QuickBooks Certification exam. Intuit will provide the program at no cost to students from its Prosperity Hub School Districts .

QuickBooks expertise is in high demand, particularly among small businesses that are continuing to hire workers at an aggressive clip —according to Lightcast , there were over 186,000 job postings seeking "QuickBooks" as a skill in 2022. By gaining this QuickBooks skill, learners on edX are going to be able to join the small business economy. In addition to course access, learners who enroll in the program will get a 12-month free trial of QuickBooks Plus. Learners who complete the Professional Certificate program on edX will earn a valuable, standalone credential that showcases knowledge and skills. These programs add to edX's catalog of more than 4,200 online learning experiences developed in partnership with the world's top universities and corporations, from free courses to full degrees.

"Through this partnership, Intuit and edX will arm job seekers with one of the most in-demand skills and help close a significant talent gap in the market," said David Zasada, VP of Intuit Corporate Responsibility. "At the same time, we'll be making it possible for anyone, including those most in need, to easily access the same tools needed to become a QuickBooks ProAdvisor."

Intuit will offer QuickBooks Certification exam vouchers to students in their Prosperity Hub School Districts . This program provides course content and teacher professional development, as well as programs from our strategic partners, to underrepresented school districts that are most in need.

"Candidates with QuickBooks expertise are in high demand across all industry sectors. Through the extensive reach of the edX platform, Intuit is making it possible for learners everywhere to become proficient with this financial software," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at 2U, the parent company of edX. "Best of all, Intuit is also making sure those in underserved areas of the U.S. have access to the same highly relevant educational resources, ensuring that we are living up to our mission to address society's critical needs by driving access to high-quality education for all."

The program will be open for enrollment on edX.org in the coming months.

