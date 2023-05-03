CREDIBILITY INTERNATIONAL JOINS HKA, EXPANDING GLOBAL EXPERT PRACTICE IN FORENSIC ACCOUNTING, FINANCIAL FRAUD INVESTIGATIONS AND INVESTOR STATE DISPUTES

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, the leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services, announced today that it has acquired the U.S. forensic accounting firm Credibility International. Based in Washington DC, Credibility specializes in financial fraud investigation and expert testimony on damages and financial issues in domestic and international disputes.

Credibility International joins HKA, expanding global expert practice.

Founded in 2010 by CEO, Timothy Hart, Credibility's experts have extensive testimonial experience in international investment treaty and commercial arbitrations as well as domestic courts, having provided opinions on subjects including damages, valuation, accounting, fraud, and bribery and corruption. Credibility's testifying experts have testified in disputes involving businesses in over forty countries in all major international arbitration forums on a wide range of causes of action, including expropriation; fair and equitable treatment; breach of contract; lost profits; shareholder rights, M&A and joint venture disputes; and pricing disputes. Among other forums, Credibility has served as experts under AAA, CRCICA, ICC, ICSID, LCIA, NAFTA, PCA, SCC, SMA, and UNCITRAL rules.

HKA's CEO, Renny Borhan, commented: "We are delighted that Tim Hart and his team at Credibility International are joining the HKA family. This acquisition further strengthens our global capabilities in forensic accounting, commercial damages and investor-state disputes. With a wide range of the industry's leading expert witnesses, we have consolidated our position in the U.S. and worldwide, and further enhanced our expert service offering to clients. A warm welcome to the highly talented and hugely experienced team at Credibility to HKA."

Many of Credibility's experts are Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), Certified in Financial Forensics, and Certified Fraud Examiners, with strong accounting and auditing backgrounds. The firm's senior experts have been performing internal investigations for over 30 years and have been experts in numerous high-profile accounting fraud and accounting dispute matters. They are experts in a wide array of forensic investigation and litigation matters related to alleged accounting and financial reporting irregularities, auditor malpractice, fraud and embezzlement matters, and M&A transaction disputes.

Additionally, the Credibility team has deep expertise in the field of valuation. Their valuation skills are applied regularly in international investor-state disputes in the damages analysis. In domestic disputes, valuation expertise is regularly applied in shareholder disputes and cases involving investments.

"Credibility joining HKA is another major milestone for the Americas Group," said Frank Giunta, HKA Regional CEO and Head of Americas. "Our combined capabilities, resources and track record on complex dispute cases significantly increases our capacity to meet and surpass the needs of our clients."

Credibility complements the HKA service offering in forensic accounting and investigative services and extends the firm's enviable track record in international arbitration and expert testimony. This latest U.S. acquisition reinforces the firm's position as one of the strongest dispute and litigation support consultancies in the Americas and worldwide.

Tim Hart, Credibility's CEO, commented: "We are proud of the outstanding practice we built to serve our international clients over the last 13 years. Credibility experts have testified in numerous international and domestic disputes in arbitrations and courts involving some of the largest claims in the world. Our outstanding track record of achieving positive results for our clients across multiple industries with our expert service offerings spanning finance, accounting, investigations, damages and valuation analysis – will significantly complement and expand HKA's business in the U.S. and globally."

Media contacts

HKA: Josephine Guckian, Partner, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

Tel: +44 7740 421 796 / josephineguckian@hka.com

HKA: Andrew Katz, Americas Marketing and Communications Director

Tel: +1 215 962 1136 / andrewkatz@hka.com

About Credibility International

Credibility International is a specialized professional services firm that helps clients with their most critical dispute and investigation matters. With expertise in forensic accounting, finance, and economics, Credibility's CPAs, fraud examiners and valuation experts help clients distil, understand, and present complex fact patterns in a variety of business and legal forums.

For more information visit www.credibilityinternational.com

About HKA

HKA is a leading global consultancy in risk mitigation and dispute resolution, using our multi-disciplinary expertise to provide a comprehensive set of specialist services:

Expert, Claims and Advisory services for the capital projects and infrastructure sector

Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages services for all types of contracts, including commercial and investment treaty disputes

Consulting services to support companies working on U.S. Federal Government contracts.

Headquartered in the U.K., HKA brings a proud record of excellent service and high achievement to bear on today's challenges. As trusted independent consultants, experts and advisers, we help clients manage disputes, risk and uncertainty on complex contracts and challenging projects.

HKA's global portfolio includes some of the world's largest and most prestigious commissions across a wide range of industries including aerospace and defence, construction and engineering, energy and natural resources, environment and climate change, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, industrial and manufacturing, marine and shipping, real estate and tourism, sports and entertainment, and technology, media and telecomms.

HKA has in excess of 1,000 consultants, experts, and advisors in more than 45 offices across 17 countries. For more information visit www.hka.com

