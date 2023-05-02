Utah is the Best State in the U.S., According to 2023 Best States Rankings

Utah takes No. 1 in rankings that measure health care, education and economy.

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah is the Best State in the country, according to the 2023 Best States rankings. U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and civic journalism, evaluated all 50 states across a range of categories to capture how states best serve their citizens. Utah ranked within the top 20 in a decisive seven out of eight categories, including health care , education , economy , infrastructure , opportunity , fiscal stability and crime & corrections .

"So many things – a thriving economy, stunning natural beauty, a strong sense of community where people look out for each other, world-class educational opportunities, responsible government, and much more – make Utah a truly special place," said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. "We're grateful for this recognition and we're committed to maintaining our state's exceptional quality of life and economic strength as we grow."

Key Findings in the 2023 Best States Rankings:

Utah and Washington top the Best States overall rankings. Utah (No. 1) and Washington (No. 2) achieve top 20 results across seven of eight categories. Utah beats out Washington in seven of the eight categories, including the two most heavily weighted: health care and education. Utah also topped the economy and fiscal stability categories. (No. 1) and(No. 2) achieve top 20 results across seven of eight categories.beats outin seven of the eight categories, including the two most heavily weighted: health care and education.also topped the economy and fiscal stability categories.

The national mortality rate rose by nearly a quarter. The age-adjusted rate of mortality in the U.S. overall rose from 715.2 per 100,000 in 2019 to 879.7 per 100,000 in 2021, an increase of 23%. According to the CDC, the leading causes of death in 2021 were heart disease, cancer and COVID-19. The state with the lowest mortality rate in 2021 was Hawaii (630.3), while West Virginia had the highest (1,229.1). Mortality rate is one of 16 metrics in the health care category of the Best States rankings. The age-adjusted rate of mortality in the U.S. overall rose from 715.2 per 100,000 in 2019 to 879.7 per 100,000 in 2021, an increase of 23%. According to the CDC, the leading causes of death in 2021 were heart disease, cancer and COVID-19. The state with the lowest mortality rate in 2021 was(630.3), whilehad the highest (1,229.1). Mortality rate is one of 16 metrics in the health care category of the Best States rankings.

Business creation increased since before the pandemic. The average quarterly creation rate of new private sector establishments increased 23% from before the COVID-19 pandemic (2018-2019) to after its onset ( July 2020 to June 2022 ). The state with the highest business creation rate – a metric within the economy category of the Best States rankings – was Nevada (5.36%). The average quarterly creation rate of new private sector establishments increased 23% from before the COVID-19 pandemic (2018-2019) to after its onset (to). The state with the highest business creation rate – a metric within the economy category of the Best States rankings – was(5.36%).

The equality subcategory reveals systemic flaws across the U.S. Across all states, women are 90% as likely as men to participate in the labor force; the per capita income of the BIPOCH (Black, Indigenous, people of color or Hispanic) population is 63.9 cents per dollar earned by non-Hispanic whites; and those with a disability are 2.3 times more likely to be unemployed than those without.

Other top performers: Hawaii is No. 1 for health care and natural environment, while New Hampshire is No. 1 for both opportunity and crime & corrections. In addition, Florida is No. 1 for education and Minnesota is No. 1 for infrastructure. is No. 1 for health care and natural environment, whileis No. 1 for both opportunity and crime & corrections. In addition,is No. 1 for education andis No. 1 for infrastructure.

"With the economic and social devastation caused by COVID-19 pandemic finally slowing down, U.S. News' analysis of state data during that time reveals some bright spots – including a rise in the business creation rate. Unsurprisingly, the hardships Americans faced were also apparent – from soaring retail electricity costs to a significant rise in the mortality rate," said Morgan Felchner, U.S. News executive editor, News and Events. "Citizens, business leaders and policymakers will benefit from the 2023 Best States' data-driven journalism and rankings to see how well states are performing and gain insights on both state and national levels."

In its fifth edition, the Best States rankings draw upon more than 70 metrics and tens of thousands of data points to measure how well U.S. states are performing for their citizens. In addition to health care and education, the metrics take into account a state's economy; its roads, bridges, internet access and other infrastructure; its public safety; the fiscal stability of state government; and the opportunity it affords its residents. More weight was accorded to some state measures than others, based on surveys of what matters most to residents.

2023 Best States Rankings

*See the full rankings here .

Overall – Top 10

1. Utah

2. Washington

3. Idaho

4. Nebraska

5. Minnesota

6. New Hampshire

7. Iowa

8. Wisconsin

9. Vermont

10. Florida

Crime & Corrections

1. New Hampshire

2. Maine

3. Vermont

Economy

1. Utah

2. Idaho

3. Colorado

Education

1. Florida

2. New Jersey

3. Massachusetts

Natural Environment

1. Hawaii

2. New York

3. Massachusetts

Fiscal Stability

1. Utah

2. Idaho

3. South Dakota

Health Care

1. Hawaii

2. Rhode Island

3. Massachusetts

Infrastructure

1. Minnesota

2. North Dakota

3. Oregon

Opportunity

1. New Hampshire

2. Vermont

3. Iowa The 2023 Best States rankings are accompanied by data-driven stories, including an overview of which states excelled and which states struggled in the rankings; a look at why Utah is alluring for startups, tech companies and young people ; and an analysis of the state of state budgets .

The Best States rankings are the centerpiece of the U.S. News Best States portal, a platform combining analysis, daily reporting, historical information and photography on state issues. The interactive Data Explorer tool allows citizens and government leaders to visualize comparisons between their own states and others by building their own charts and graphics. Best States is part of U.S. News' expanding civic journalism portfolio, which includes the Best Countries report and the Healthiest Communities project .

To view the full rankings and search state profiles, visit www.usnews.com/states . For more information on Best States, follow coverage on Facebook and Twitter using #BestStates.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

