UltiMaker Unveils Brand Transformation, Spotlights 3D Printing Solutions for Manufacturing Professionals and Educators

New brand reflects the company's focus on accelerating 3D printing innovation across industries

NEW YORK and UTRECHT, Netherlands, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UltiMaker , a global leader in desktop 3D printing, today announced the reformation of its brands following the merger of Ultimaker and MakerBot last year. The new brand identity reflects the company's strategic vision to drive adoption of desktop 3D printing solutions, and introduces a new product architecture.

UltiMaker's brand mission is to shape the future of manufacturing and product development, offering customers excellent solutions and services for 3D printing across the globe. The new brand builds on the combined strengths of both companies' legacies, ensuring existing and future customers are fully supported, as it continues to build the world's leading 3D printing ecosystem—which promises to enable limitless innovation across industrial sectors.

Under the UltiMaker brand, the S and Method series 3D printers will support manufacturing, product development and other professional applications. As one of the world's most popular professional 3D printers, the S series will continue to offer the widest variety of materials on the market, making it flexible for a multitude of uses, while the Method series will focus on more specific manufacturing applications that can benefit from access to a heated chamber, specialty high thermoplastics materials, and a high level of dimensional accuracy.

Meanwhile, the MakerBot brand will remain operational as a sub-brand within the education sector, with the MakerBot Sketch series targeted at K-12 learning. The launch of the Sketch Large last year strengthened MakerBot's offerings for educators and students, with a comprehensive education ecosystem that they can utilize. The new brand architecture is designed to ensure that customers can easily find the products and applications which are most suitable for their needs.

"Our new brand reflects the combined strength of the two companies that brought us here. By bringing together the best of both worlds, we are better equipped to deliver on our vision and continue to lead the 3D printing industry and empower more innovators to bring their ideas to life," says Nadav Goshen, UltiMaker CEO. "Over the last few months, a lot of careful thought has gone into this exciting opportunity to decide on the direction of our brand's future. Our customers remain at the core of our decisions, and we're excited to unveil the result of UltiMaker's brand journey."

All UltiMaker hardware and software products plan to be rebranded over the next 12-18 months.

About UltiMaker

UltiMaker is a global leader in the 3D printing industry with the mission to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing by providing a comprehensive desktop 3D printing ecosystem of hardware, software, and materials. UltiMaker combines two of the leading desktop 3D printing brands – Ultimaker and MakerBot – to advance the availability of accessible and easy-to-use 3D printing solutions for any application, while inspiring the industry to a future state of responsible and sustainable manufacturing.

Ultimaker is a trademark or registered trademark of UltiMaker B.V. MakerBot is a trademark or registered trademark of MakerBot Industries, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

