SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. APRIL SALES GROW 11.5 PERCENT

CAMDEN, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported 51,014 vehicle sales for April 2023, an 11.5 percent increase compared with April 2022 (45,748). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 194,390, a 9.2 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

"We're continuing our sales winning streak with an 11.5 percent increase compared to April 2022 and our ninth consecutive month with a sales increase. It's a testament to our retailers' efficiency and dedication," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "Together with our retailers, we pride ourselves on being More Than a Car Company. We were recognized for this in April, with Forbes naming Subaru the number one automotive company on its list of Best Brands for Social Impact in 2023."

In April, Outback was the top performer by volume with 15,263 vehicle sales. Impreza sales for April 2023 increased 112.7 percent over the same month in 2022, while WRX posted a 78.2 percent increase in April. BRZ sales for April 2023 increased 70.1 percent, and Forester sales increased 57.4 percent compared to April 2022. In addition, 603 of the all-electric Solterra SUVs were delivered in April.

"Spring sales continue to heat up, and we're seeing particular momentum around our Wilderness models, which balance safety and reliability with the off-road capabilities car buyers are looking for," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "Now there is even more to love from our Wilderness line with the announcement of our all-new 2024 Crosstrek Wilderness, which hits showrooms this fall."

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

