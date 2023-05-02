NEAREST GREEN DISTILLERY, HOME TO UNCLE NEAREST PREMIUM WHISKEY, EXPANDS TO 432 ACRES, BECOMING ONE OF THE LARGEST BLACK LANDOWNERS IN TENNESSEE

The Renowned Bourbon Maker Has Added An Additional 109 Acres to Its Popular Tourist Destination and Production Facilities

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey , the super-premium bourbon and Tennessee whiskey maker, announced today that it has expanded its home, Nearest Green Distillery, to a massive 432 acres. With the purchase of an adjacent property on Eady Road and combined with its original 313 acre distillery property in the hills above Lynchburg, Tennessee, the distillery has increased its footprint, to a total of 745 acres in Bedford and Moore Counties. This acquisition makes Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey one of the largest, if not the largest, Black landowners in Tennessee.

Nearest Green Distillery, which opened to the public in 2019 with 270 acres, has quickly become a popular tourist destination, attracting between 5,000-8,000 visitors every weekend. With the expansion, the company expects that number to swell to 10,000-15,000 visitors per weekend in the coming months. "We are always thinking ahead and doing our best to keep pace with our continuously increasing demand," said Fawn Weaver, Founder and CEO of Uncle Nearest.

Named after the legendary Black-American master distiller, Nearest Green Distillery boasts a range of unique experiences for guests to enjoy. The distillery is home to Humble Baron, which holds the Guinness World Record for the longest bar at a mind-boggling 518 feet with a 17-station bar. Additionally, Barrel House BBQ II, known for the world-famous Grilled Cheese on Crack, is the distillery's BBQ joint which draws visitors from all over the world.

"When a member of the press dubbed us 'Malt Disney World' when we opened in 2019," said Victoria Eady Butler, a fifth-generation descendant of Nearest Green and the four-time Master Blender of the Year for Uncle Nearest, "we took that quite seriously and built out a distillery worthy of that moniker."

With its expanded footprint and unique experiences, Nearest Green Distillery is quickly becoming a must-visit destination for whiskey enthusiasts and teetotalers alike.

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey honors the world's first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. It was the first spirits brand in the world to be named after a Black American. The portfolio is the Most Awarded Bourbon and American Whiskey of 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, with over 675 awards and accolades since the brand's 2017 launch, including 452 Gold medals or higher, 75 Best in Class honors and an average critic's score of 92. Uncle Nearest is currently sold in all 50 states and 12 countries, and is sold in more than 25,000 stores, bars, hotels, restaurants, as well as at its 432-acre Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tenn. For more information, please visit the Uncle Nearest website , and follow on Instagram and Facebook @unclenearest.

