Fyle and Intuit QuickBooks team up to bring real-time expense management and simplified bookkeeping to Small and Medium Businesses

Fyle and Intuit QuickBooks combine to help accountants make more productive use of time

NEWARK, Del., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyle Inc, the expense management platform, has joined the Intuit Quickbooks Solution Provider Program to offer real-time expense management and the best of business accounting to customers. This powerful combination is built on Fyle's bidirectional integration with QuickBooks that helps hundreds of SMBs automate expense reporting, credit card reconciliation and close books faster.

Fyle directly integrates with all Visa and Mastercard business and corporate credit cards, so you can get around manual reconciliation. As soon as employees spend on their cards, they get notified via SMS and Slack. Employees can reply to the text with a picture of the receipt, and Fyle will match it to the right expense instantly.

Intuit QuickBooks, the world's leading small business technology platform allows businesses to keep track of financial functions like income and expenses, employee expenses and inventory in real-time and fulfill tax obligations hassle-free.

"We have been working to build a world where not a single second is spent on managing expenses. The work involved in administering staff expenses isn't core to anyone's role, but it's time-consuming and frustrating", said Yashwanth Madhusudan, CEO, Fyle. "We look forward to working closely with the Intuit team to bring the combined best-in-class solution of Fyle plus QuickBooks to SMBs and accounting firms in the US."

"By joining services with Fyle, we can help clients and prospective customers simplify bookkeeping, automate expense reporting and reconciliation, thereby making more productive use of time," said Kevin Zavaglia, VP of US Sales for Intuit's Small Business and Self-Employed Group.

About Fyle

Fyle has the singular aim of reducing the time spent on business expense management. Nestled within everyday tools like Gmail, Outlook, Slack, MS Teams & text messages, Fyle provides employees with an easy way of submitting expense receipts on the go.

Fyle is the only solution that directly integrates with any Visa or Mastercard business credit card to give real-time data feeds. Fyle's AI-enabled engine instantly codes and categorizes spend information, and pushes the data to accounting software like QuickBooks Online.

