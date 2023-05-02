Culver's Offers Single Scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard for $1 Donation on May 4

Ninth annual Scoops of Thanks Day features new, one-day-only flavor of frozen custard, benefits local agriculture education groups

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 4, Culver's guests can get a single scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard in exchange for a $1 donation to local FFA chapters and other agricultural education organizations as part of the ninth annual Scoops of Thanks Day fundraiser. To celebrate the occasion with guests, Culver's is making the day even sweeter with an exclusive, one-day-only flavor of Fresh Frozen Custard: How Now Brown Cow!

Culver's is debuting a one-day-only flavor of Fresh Frozen Custard, How Now Brown Cow, for the ninth annual Scoops of Thanks Day (May 4). Guests can receive a single scoop in exchange for a $1 donation benefiting local FFA chapters and other agricultural education organizations. (PRNewswire)

Scoops of Thanks Day is part of Culver's Thank You Farmers® Project, which supports local agricultural efforts in the communities Culver's serves and larger, national projects advancing the industry. The chain's longtime support of FFA and partnership with US Farmers and Ranchers in Action (USFRA) allow Culver's to make an impact through the program's three pillars: gratitude, education and sustainability.

Since the creation of the Thank You Farmers Project in 2013, Culver's guests have helped the brand donate over $4 million to support agricultural education efforts.

"At Culver's, supporting the next generation of agricultural leaders is something we've always taken great pride in," said Alison Demmer, Culver's marketing and public relations manager and former Wisconsin FFA president. "By making a donation in exchange for a scoop of Fresh Frozen Custard on May 4, our guests will be helping us further that mission while supporting bright and dedicated students in their area."

Inspired by the Thank You Farmers Project, How Now Brown Cow is a celebration of the farm-fresh dairy that makes Culver's Fresh Frozen Custard beloved by guests. The flavor, which features Chocolate Fresh Frozen Custard infused with Culver's Signature Root Beer swirled with chopped Dove® Chocolate and chocolate cake pieces, was created especially for Scoops of Thanks Day. Guests can choose between How Now Brown Cow, Chocolate, or Vanilla for their single scoop in exchange for a $1 donation.

To find the restaurant nearest you to visit on Scoops of Thanks Day, visit Culver's locations page. To learn more about Culver's Thank You Farmers Project, visit https://www.culvers.com/about-culvers/thank-you-farmers-project.

About Culver's:

For over 38 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 900 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About National FFA Organization:

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 850,000 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.

