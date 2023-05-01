Yes, You Scan! Wendy's Invites Fans to 'Make a Biggie Difference' this National Foster Care Month

Scan a special QR code on the bag of your next Wendy's order, and Coke and Dr Pepper will donate to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and its commitment to helping find permanent, loving homes for children in foster care

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

‘Make a Biggie Difference’ during National Foster Care Month with Wendy’s, Coke and Dr Pepper (PRNewswire)

WHAT:

Wendy's® fans are invited to 'Make a Biggie™ Difference' in partnership with Coca-Cola® and Dr Pepper® this May in honor of National Foster Care Month. With a simple scan of the QR code located on select Wendy's bags, consumers automatically unlock a $5 donation to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® to help the Foundation find forever families for children waiting in foster care. It really is that easy to support. A simple scan can make a biggie difference.

By scanning, new Wendy's app users can even score a FREE 10-piece Chicken Nuggets with any purchase.* Get rewarded for doing good.

HOW:

Supporting foster care adoption is a biggie deal, but helping make a difference is as easy as 1,2,3:

Step One: Order your Wendy's favorites

Step Two: Secure your fresh, hot order and look for the QR code on your 'Make a Biggie ™ Difference' Wendy's bag

Step Three: Open your phone's camera app and scan the 'Make a Biggie™ Difference' QR code to trigger the donation

That's it! With every scan, Coca-Cola® and Dr Pepper® will donate $5 to support the Foundation's mission of dramatically increasing the number of adoptions for children waiting in North America's foster care systems, up to $500,000.** And, if you want to make an even biggier difference, you can further support by donating additional funds to the Foundation when you scan.

WHERE & WHEN:

During National Foster Care Month May 1-31, fans can scan to support the Foundation by placing an order at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide.

WHY:

This National Foster Care Month, Wendy's continues its longstanding commitment to making more family moments possible for children in foster care. Over the past three decades, Wendy's and its customers have raised nearly $300 million for the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Through its national awareness campaigns and life-changing programs, like Wendy's Wonderful Kids®, which implements an evidence-based, child-focused recruitment model to find the right family for every child, the Foundation has found permanent families for more than 13,000 children in the United States and Canada. Dine and scan to help continue supporting this important work because you scan 'Make a Biggie™ Difference'.

To learn more about how Wendy's supports foster care adoption, visit https://www.wendys.com/adoption or www.davethomasfoundation.org.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

"Coca-Cola" and "Coke" are registered trademarks of The Coca-Cola Company.

Dr Pepper is a registered trademark of Dr Pepper/Seven Up, Inc.

*Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's. Wendy's App download and account registration required. Valid only for first-time Wendy's App users. One time use only. Must redeem offer in the Wendy's App. See offer in Wendy's App for further details.

**At participating U.S. Wendy's. For each QR code scan redeemed through 5/31/2023, $5 will be donated to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, up to a maximum of $500,000.00. Qualifying QR codes can be found exclusively on the 5# and 8# bags.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

Wendy's logo (PRNewsfoto/Wendy's) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Wendy's Company