TimeControl 8.4 upgrade brings a new wave of features

HMS Software has been a leader in timesheet and project time management systems since the 1980s. TimeControl version 8.4 has just been released, with significant improvements for this multi-purpose human resource management tool.

MONTREAL, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - HMS Software, a leader in project and timesheet systems since 1984 has released TimeControl version 8.4. This significant update to the popular TimeControl family of products and services brings a new wave of functionality for planned and actual resource management.

"We are very excited with this release of TimeControl," says Chris Vandersluis, president of HMS Software. "Whether it is for on-premise or remote workers, being able to plan for and collect the results of employees is a key differentiator for organizations trying to be effective. More than ever in the current economy, management have to make the right choices on where spending on resources can make the biggest difference."

This version of TimeControl includes new and enhanced features for all editions of TimeControl including the on-premise version, TimeControl Online, the TimeControl Software as a Service subscription, TimeControl Project, the premium version of TimeControl Online as well as TimeControl Industrial and TimeControl Industrial Online.

"We have been working hard on these changes over the past months," explains Stephen Eyton-Jones, HMS Software's Director of Technical Services. "Our own staff work with TimeControl every day internally which helps us to appreciate what our clients experience and that is a big factor in making improvements."





TimeControl 8.4 includes new features such as an all-new dashboard architecture to surface decision making data onto the TimeControl homepage in formats that make consuming the information easy. Other new features include support for Microsoft's Azure 365 Active Directory for single sign-on, a new link for Oracle-Primavera using REST, improvements to TimeControl Project for easier imports of data, Start/Stop clock functionality, and a major update of the free TimeControl Mobile App.

The TimeControl 8.4 upgrade is available now for existing on-premise clients of TimeControl and TimeControl Industrial with a current support and maintenance agreement at no additional charge from the TimeControl upgrades site: TimeControl.com/support/updates.

TimeControl 8.4 Online will be upgraded automatically for TimeControl Online, TimeControl Industrial Online and TimeControl Project subscription clients in the next two weeks.

For more information about this TimeControl upgrade, please visit the TimeControl website: https://www.timecontrol.com/features/latest.

About TimeControl

TimeControl was originally released in 1994. It was immediately successful in the project management sector and today is recognized not only as a project management solution, but also as an enterprise timesheet solution in use by companies worldwide. TimeControl is designed as a multipurpose timesheet able to serve the needs of both Finance and Project Management simultaneously. It includes features such as a multi-browser, multi-device interface, a PC and mobile interface, vacation approvals, executive dashboards, extensive approval functionality, flexible reporting and links to project management and corporate systems which makes the timesheet product ideally suited for integration with existing systems in any organization. TimeControl's flexibility allows it to be deployed for use as a time and attendance, time and billing, project tracking and flex-time system. TimeControl and TimeControl Industrial are available both as an on-line subscription in the Cloud and for purchase for an on-premises installation. TimeControl Project is a premium version of the TimeControl Online and TimeControl Industrial Online subscription service in the cloud.



For more information about TimeControl, TimeControl Industrial and TimeControl Project, monitor the TimeControl blog at blog.timecontrol.com, or the main TimeControl website at www.timecontrol.com.



For any other questions, please contact HMS Software at info@hms.ca.

About HMS Software

Based in Montreal, Canada with offices in Toronto, HMS Software has been a leading provider of project management and enterprise timesheet systems and services since 1984. HMS Software's first customized timesheet application was written in 1984. With the launch of TimeControl as a commercial application in 1994, HMS Software began servicing clients worldwide.

HMS Software's client list reads like a who's who of business. It includes AMD, Aegion, CANAM, CAE, EXFO, Foster Wheeler, Interpol, Kelly Services, the Government of Quebec, Pontoon Solutions, Progress Rail, Reebok-CCM, Rolls Royce, Sandoz, SEFA, Volvo Novabus, Zoetis and hundreds of others.

