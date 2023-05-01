ESSENTIA® WATER UNVEILS NEW "STOP FOR NOTHING" CAMPAIGN STARRING ACTOR MILLIE BOBBY BROWN AND QUARTERBACK PATRICK MAHOMES

New campaign installment aims to inspire fans to maintain resiliency in the pursuit of their passions

ARLINGTON, Va., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia® Water, the pioneer of ionized alkaline water in the U.S., today launched a new campaign featuring Emmy-nominated actor and producer Millie Bobby Brown, alongside World Champion Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The films, which make up the latest installment in the brand's "Stop for Nothing" campaign series, highlight how Essentia fuels the strength to pursue your goals and be relentlessly yourself.

Patrick Mahomes and Millie Bobby Brown on set for Essentia Water's Stop For Nothing Campaign (PRNewswire)

Essentia unveiled its multi-year collaboration with Millie Bobby Brown in March, whose shared appreciation for hydration makes her a natural partner for the brand. Her ad spot showcases how she paves her own way in the film industry, as she makes intentional decisions at various crossroads that ultimately lead to her next role.

"My hope through this campaign is to help my fans feel empowered to pursue their passions, fearlessly and unapologetically," said Millie. "Whether I'm growing my skincare brand or planning for my next film, 'Stop for Nothing' reminds me that I have the power to forge my own path in any endeavor."

Patrick Mahomes is a longtime ambassador of Essentia, and the only quarterback in history to throw for over 5,000 yards in a single season in both college and the professional league. Patrick's ad spot highlights how he goes the extra mile in pursuit of excellence, actively working to improve his game, both on and off the field.

"As an athlete, I know that I can push myself further when I'm properly hydrated with Essentia – but what I really love about this brand is that they stand for something more," said Patrick. "Essentia has always looked to inspire people to do what matters most to them. This year's iteration of 'Stop for Nothing' focuses on the resilience it takes to stay true to yourself, a message that has been important to me from day one."

The "Stop for Nothing" series, which first launched in 2021, has previously featured partners from Essentia's dynamic roster of athletes, designers and entertainers, including basketball star Jimmy Butler, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields, fashion designer Yoon Ahn, and singer-songwriter Tate McRae – as they each maintain resilience and focus on achieving their goals in their own way.

"As the goals and priorities of our consumers evolve, so does the message conveyed in our 'Stop for Nothing' campaign," said Zola Kane, Head of Marketing at Essentia Water. "Millie and Patrick are incredible partners who each embody what it means to stay committed to their goals, as well as the courage it takes to remain true to yourself. That kind of resilience is what Essentia strives to help people maintain – both through better hydration and sharing inspiring stories like Millie's and Patrick's."

This campaign was created in partnership with Essentia's lead creative agency, Droga5, and features 30-second, 15-second and 06-second spots. The films will air across digital and social channels, as well as online video platforms (Hulu, NBC Universal, ESPN and Sightly) beginning May 1, 2023. They can be viewed on Essentia's YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/essentiawater .

Visit EssentiaWater.com to learn more and find your closest retailer at essentiawater.com/store-locator/ .

About Essentia Sub, LLC:

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia's philosophy is that a better you, starts with a better water. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia Sub, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is distributed in more than 100,000 retailers across the United States and is the #1 alkaline water brand and the #1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel*. To learn more about Essentia, please visit essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

*Based on national sales data (SPINS/IRI/WFM L52 WKS). Period ending 8/07/22.

Courtesy of Essentia Water (PRNewsfoto/Essentia Water) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Essentia Water