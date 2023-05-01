Crown Therapeutics' PanOxyl® Prioritizes Skin Health and Hydration with Acne Care Product Reformulation and New Launch

With emphasis on portfolio expansion, PanOxyl launches PM Balancing Repair Moisturizer and reformulates AM Oil Control Moisturizer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Therapeutics, a division of Crown Laboratories, is proud to announce that PanOxyl® is expanding its award-winning portfolio with its new PM Balancing Repair Moisturizer and reformulating the existing AM Oil Control Moisturizer.

PanOxyl's PM Balancing Repair Moisturizer's proprietary formula, created specifically for those who regularly use Benzoyl Peroxide and other acne topicals with drying properties, features a combination of antioxidants, ceramides, and seven molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to continuously balance acne-prone skin. The new PM gel cream formula is intended to work alongside PanOxyl's AM Oil Control Moisturizer Lotion by hydrating and soothing inflamed skin to help control oil production while minimizing the overall appearance of pores.

"As a Dermatologist, I continuously stress the importance of overall skin health and hydration, especially while undergoing Benzoyl Peroxide acne treatments which can make your skin feel dry," said Dr Tiffany Libby, MD, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon. "PanOxyl's PM Balancing Repair Moisturizer perfectly complements the existing range of PanOxyl products and contains active ingredients, like Niacinamide, to control excess oil and visibly even out skin tone, both of which are common concerns for my acne patients. I am excited to have additional acne-specific options for my patients from a brand that I trust."

PanOxyl's AM Oil Control Moisturizer launched in 2018 to provide consumers with a mattifying daily SPF moisturizer for acne prone skin. The revolutionary three-in-one moisturizer was formulated to absorb excess oils, nourish with antioxidants, and provide mineral-based UV protection. The reformulation enhanced the lightweight feel for a smooth and seamless everyday application and a more sheer finish.

"We know patients can struggle with additional skin conditions that often occur when using popular acne medication – conditions such as dry skin and an imbalanced skin barrier," says Steve Gallopo, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Crown Therapeutics. "Acne therapies can be harsh on your skin. With PanOxyl's new Balancing Repair Moisturizer, along with the reformulation of our existing Oil Control Moisturizer lotion, consumers will now have two pivotal product innovations to round out a full line of clinically proven acne-focused skincare products that they can feel confident using on their skin."

PanOxyl, a dermatologist recommended over-the-counter (OTC) line of products designed to clear, treat, and prevent acne, is a physician-preferred acne solution. Garnering attention from celebrities and public figures for its reputation of being the #1 Best-Selling Acne Product in the U.S.1, the Benzoyl Peroxide formulations found in PanOxyl's award-winning products clear existing breakouts and prevent future breakouts to end the acne cycle. PanOxyl products are available on Amazon and in stores nationwide at Walgreens, Target, CVS, Walmart and Rite Aid.

About PanOxyl®

Known for its #1 selling acne wash in the U.S., PanOxyl offers a clinically-proven, dermatologist recommended line of products designed to clear, treat, and prevent acne to reveal your best-looking skin. Always backed by science, PanOxyl has been used and trusted by millions around the world for the last 45 years. For more information about PanOxyl or its products, visit https://www.panoxyl.com/.

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for nine years and has expanded its distribution to over 41 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

