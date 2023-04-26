ChenMed Extends its Commitment to Transforming Lives Through Global Humanitarian Relief, Local Community Volunteer Service and Employee Culture

Exemplifying ChenMed's core values of love, accountability, and passion

through local and global allegiances

MIAMI, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, one of the nation's leading primary care providers focused on serving seniors with personalized, VIP primary care, is celebrating Global Volunteer Month with that same passion and commitment to improve the lives of others. Through ChenMed Cares, the company's platform for serving and giving, ChenMed continues to foster a culture of helping others by empowering team members to serve those who are most in need in our local community as well as globally.

ChenMed team members volunteered their time on a weekend to visit Immokalee, Florida – the state’s largest population of migrant farm workers – for the company’s first-ever domestic mission trip. ChenMed partnered with Coalition of Immokalee Workers, Mision Peniel, Cultivate Abundance, and Caring for Miami to learn about the life and history of migrant farm workers, participate in a local food drive, and host our “Healthy Together” Wellness Fair. (PRNewswire)

Serving and volunteering is a chance to take our love and passion on the road, not just locally, but globally.

Each week during the month of April to celebrate Global Volunteer Month, ChenMed's Culture COE (Center of Excellence) recognizes individual actions and celebrates inspiring stories of ChenMed team members who have stepped up to support their neighbors and communities. This celebration was established by global nonprofit, Points of Light, to inspire and activate volunteers to tackle society's greatest challenges.

Team members also have the opportunity to participate in virtual activities related to service and community engagement. This content is designed to inspire everyone to serve in their community and find ways to live a fully engaged civic life that creates an equitable world. Many team members have embraced the service mentality at ChenMed, collectively giving their time and talent to volunteer more than 20,000 hours to local organizations, including "Feeding South Florida" and "Caring for Miami."

The team members' efforts are not just focused locally, they also serve the global community. The company's efforts to spread medical compassion and transform lives started thirty years ago with the Chen Family Mission Foundation and the Nicaragua Medical Missions. Since then, the partnership has expanded significantly to provide medical care to more than two dozen remote rural villages. On every trip, the group works with AMOS Health & Hope, a Nicaraguan medical health organization and long-term partner. Team members work alongside the AMOS community-based healthcare team to lead home visits and a health fair for the residents of a highly impoverished barrio. The team conducts large-scale screening and treatment, then prepares the long-term medical clinic for appropriate and comprehensive follow-up.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to provide medical care to the remote villages of Nicaragua. It was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life," said Magalys Vitello Toledo, MD ChenMed's senior medical director. "Being able to help those truly in need was one of the reasons I chose medicine and the opportunity to serve in this community is something I cherish and will never forget."

ChenMed's Culture COE, in partnership with the Chen Family Foundation, is also excited to host our second Medical Mission Trip to Immokalee, Florida, on September 23–24. This experience will give 25 ChenMed team members the opportunity to pour love into the Immokalee Community through value-based care and service.

This mission will serve more than 300 residents through two large scale service projects: 1) Misión Peniel Food Distribution and the 2) ChenMed Healthy Together Wellness Fair.

"At ChenMed we serve seniors, helping transform their health and lives. Serving and volunteering is a chance to take our love and passion on the road, not just locally, but globally as well to reinforce what we do every day, but in a different environment," said Stephanie Chen, chief legal and culture officer at ChenMed.

About ChenMed

ChenMed is a privately owned medical, technology and management company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates more than 125 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named one of Fortune's 2020 "Change the World" companies, twice named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center,Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center and IntuneHealth™. Its leading value-based, healthcare technology organization, Curity™, was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by ComputerWorld. See ChenMed's 2022 Impact Report.

About The Chen Family Mission Foundation

The Chen Family Mission Foundation strives for solutions for the marginalized, vulnerable, and least-served. This begins with finding common ground, building a bigger table of trust, and encouraging rigorous conversations through robust, measurable social investment and actions. The Foundation represents three generations of Chen family members, who are compelled by their Christian faith to drive change in initiatives related to education, economic development, healthcare, youth development and spiritual enrichment.

ChenMed logo (PRNewsfoto/ChenMed) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ChenMed