Aurora Cannabis Partners with Strainprint to Empower Patients on their Cannabis Journey

EDMONTON, AB, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced the launch of a new tracking program designed to support and empower cannabis patients on their wellness journey.

Alongside the advice of a healthcare professional, Aurora patients can use the award-winning Strainprint® App journal to track their medical cannabis journey by logging their symptoms and consumption habits to better understand which strains, THC and CBD levels, ingestion methods and doses best work for them. Patients can also explore new products, learn more about strains and understand what has helped other patients through the App. All data entered and gathered by the Strainprint App is anonymous and aggregated.

"We take a patient-first approach to cannabis and are proud to provide our patients with programs that improve their lives and their medical cannabis journey," says Mike Jones, SVP of Medical at Aurora Cannabis. "By working with Strainprint, we can support our patients every step of the way, and further Aurora's promise to prioritize patient well-being and provide the highest quality products."

Patients can download the free Strainprint App on the Apple Store and Google Play Store.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Strainprint® Technologies is the leading data and analytics technology platform for medical and recreational cannabis use research. Since 2016, Strainprint® has been providing decision-support research tools and data to cannabis patients, doctors, licensed producers, retailers, industry regulators, academic researchers and pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies across Canada, the U.S., Australia, Israel and New Zealand. With over 2.1 million real-time user-interactions logged against 9,500+ legal and lab-tested cannabis products on the Strainprint® platform (over 100 million data points), Strainprint® is also the most extensive real-world evidence (RWE) study on therapeutic cannabis use and its impact on over 300 therapeutic conditions and symptoms - Cannabis Big Data®! Strainprint data is regularly published in peer-reviewed research journals, providing credibility, plus data-backed insight and formulation guidance for cannabis processors, pharmaceutical and therapeutics manufacturers and consumer packaged goods companies in the cosmetics, food and beverage industries. Strainprint Analytics can be seamlessly integrated with most electronic medical records, seed2sale, and point-of-sale software systems. The Strainprint journal App is free to patients and can be downloaded from both the IOS App Store and Google Play Store. www.strainprint.ca, facebook, twitter, linkedin.

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift, San Rafael '71, Daily Special, Whistler, Being and Greybeard, as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7. Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co. as well as international brands, Pedanios, Bidiol and CraftPlant. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd., North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the launch of the Strainprint app and the associated benefits for patients of the Company.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable. Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 20, 2022 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

