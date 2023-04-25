SABIC'S SOLUTIONS WIN 5 EDISON AWARDS FOR BEST NEW PRODUCTS

THIRD YEAR IN A ROW SABIC RECOGNIZED FOR ITS INNOVATIONS

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SABIC, a global diversified chemicals company, has been awarded five of the prestigious Edison Awards 2023 for its innovative solutions, designed to meet the needs of their customers and the broader value chain, and as well aligned with SAUDI Vision 2030. This is the third year in a row SABIC's solutions have been recognized by Edison Awards, which honor the world's most innovative new products, services, and business leaders, and this is the second year in a row that SABIC received at least five Edison awards.

SABIC (PRNewswire)

SABIC won 3 gold and 2 bronze awards across three separate areas for its new products and solutions. These areas include "Food and Agriculture", "Material Science" and "Sustainability." These awards reflect SABIC's commitment to pushing the limits of science, technology and innovation and defining the future of chemistry that allows SABIC and its customers to address some of the world's biggest challenges.

"SABIC is proud to be recognized for the third consecutive year by Edison Awards, demonstrating our continued leadership in new technology and innovation advancements. These are key elements of our continued business growth on our journey to be the preferred world leader in chemicals and provide innovative solutions for the future that create a more sustainable world," said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, CEO at SABIC.

The diversity in the award categories reflects SABIC's wide range of innovative solutions.

Notably, for its sustainability contribution, the Edison Awards recognized SABIC's collaboration in the innovative development of a frozen food packaging solution that uses recycled ocean bound plastic. Recognized as a gold award winner within the "Green Remediation" category, the solution uses SABIC's TRUCIRCLE™ certified circular polyethylene from feedstock sourced from post-consumer plastic waste recovered from oceans feeding areas and rivers. The solution was designed in collaboration with manufacturer of flexible film products, Polivouga and the brand owner Nueva Pescanova Group, who specialize in products like frozen seafood, making it a truly circular product.

In the "Food and Agriculture Advancements" category, SABIC was recognized as a gold award winner for its Blue Urea solution, a sustainable, low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer. SABIC Agri-Nutrients produced the product using ammonia that has a zero-carbon footprint and recently achieved the world's first independent certification for blue ammonia production. The third-party certification was made by TÜV Rheinland, a leading independent testing, inspection, and certification agency. To be certified as "blue", a significant part of the CO 2 associated with the manufacturing process needs to be captured and utilized in downstream applications.

Also, in the food and agriculture area, the Edison Awards bestowed a bronze award on SABIC's Next Generation Fertilizer that increases crop yield while reducing the need for large amounts of fertilizer. The unique multi-nutrient foliar fertilizer was developed with crop yield-building and protecting components in a single formula to provide nutrition and stress protection to plants. SABIC studies on the formulation have shown an improvement of up to 17% in yield with up to 25% reduction in fertilizer use.

Finally, in the final "Material Science" category, the Edison Awards recognized SABIC for their innovative heatresistant resins that can be used in electric vehicles and on cutting-edge circuit boards. SABIC's NORLY™ resin received the bronze award in the "Enhanced Performance" subgroup. The resin can be used as an insulation film on EV batteries and charging systems to increase safety. Additionally, the EXTEM™ resin, which received the gold award, offers manufacturers the capability to mount optical connectors onto printed circuit boards, simplifying assembly processes and enabling mass production of circuit boards needed for technology products.

The Edison Awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison, whose inventions, product development methods, and innovative achievements helped change the world. Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring, and fostering innovations and innovators, and the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation.

