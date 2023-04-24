The North Summit 2023 brings together leaders from major companies in the United States to discuss strategies on the future of technology

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass UOL, a global digital transformation company, will hold The North Summit 2023, with the theme Gen AI & More: Digital Challenges to Unlock Human & Ethical Efficient Growth, in partnership with AWS. The event has grown and will be held, for the first time at the Harvard Club, in the city of Boston, USA - with panels about technology, innovation, trends, leadership, and optimization to light up the future.

The event has been held since 2004 and is the Compass UOL Group's biggest annual meeting, created to foster and share knowledge. In this special edition, 40 of the company's largest global clients will be present for a day of a lot of information, exchange, learning, and several possibilities of incredible insights.

"This is definitely a very special edition, as there is a huge change in the market, with our industry reinventing the software engineering process with AI. Besides this external fact, this is one of the most anticipated moments of the year for our professionals and customers, where we have the opportunity to exchange and create transformative thoughts with big names in technology and brilliant human beings. After two decades, this event will be the milestone of the Reset we have made in the way we work. We are now an AI-Assisted Software Engineering Company helping our customers to build smarter, build faster, build more. It is a new Compass that is born in 2023," comments Compass.UOL CEO Alexis Rockenbach.

Main attraction

A special appearance by Amy Webb, futurist and CEO of the Future Today Institute (FTI), is confirmed at The North Summit 2023. She, who pioneered a data-driven forecasting methodology now used around the world. Besides Amy, Compass graduates from Colombia and Mexico are also confirmed to attend, as are the vice-chancellors of the University of Passo Fundo, where the program started, and the University of Port Harcourt in Nigeria, where Compass has just started its operations by forming its newest Talent Hub.

Check out the Program

The North Summit 2023 will have a hybrid format, with live broadcasting of the entire program that will take place from 9am to 8pm, Brasília time. The company will make available transmission spaces organized in Brazil so that employees can attend the event in person in São Paulo, Porto Alegre, Passo Fundo, Rio Grande, Erechim, and Belo Horizonte.

To watch the event, visit the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMDKdzxH2RY

For more information, access: http://thenorth.compass.uol/en/

