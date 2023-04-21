Virtusa Corporation Earns Global Platinum Partner Status with Adobe

The status recognizes Virtusa's expertise in delivering world-class digital experiences to clients.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, announced it has reached global platinum partner status within the Adobe Solution Partner Program. Adobe has transformed the digital world for over three decades.

Virtusa Corporation (PRNewswire)

The platinum partner status recognizes Virtusa's expertise in delivering world-class digital experiences to its clients. It also highlights Virtusa's ability to leverage Adobe's products effectively and efficiently to provide value to its clients. As a result, Virtusa has become a part of a group of partners who have showcased remarkable proficiency in developing and executing digital solutions utilizing Adobe technologies.

"Becoming a global platinum partner of Adobe's is a significant achievement for Virtusa," said Rajesh Khanna, Head of Alliance, Virtusa. "This distinction reflects our commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions that help our clients stay ahead of the competition. It also underscores our deep expertise in using Adobe's products to deliver measurable business outcomes."

"We're proud to have Virtusa as an Adobe Platinum Solution Partner," said Tony Sanders, Senior Director, Global Partners, and Americas Partner Sales. "This designation is a testament to their expertise in delivering Adobe-based innovative solutions that drive digital transformation for their customers."

The new status came just before the Adobe Summit 2023, where Virtusa hosted the session "Unleash the power of the Cookieless Customer Experience" hosted by Rajesh Khanna, Sidheshwar Chauhan from Virtusa and Saurabh Mahapatra from Adobe. The session highlighted how to prepare for a cookieless world and unleash the power of first-party data with the help of Adobe Experience Cloud, powered by Adobe Experience Platform and integrated real -time analytics.

As a Global Platinum Partner, Virtusa is excited to showcase its expertise in helping clients optimize their customer engagement strategies through solutions engineered for Adobe Experience Manager, Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform, Adobe Analytics, Adobe Marketo Engage, Adobe Audience Manager, Adobe Workfront, Adobe Commerce, Adobe Journey Optimizer, Adobe Campaign and Adobe Target. In addition, Virtusa has four Adobe Amplify Accredited solutions, one of them being Adobe Experience Cloud C360, which is co-developed with Adobe. Through a partnership that has spanned over a decade, Virtusa's consultative approach enables customers to maximize the value of existing investments and craft the path to achieve customer experience excellence.

To learn more about the Virtusa and Adobe partnership, please visit: https://www.virtusa.com/partners/adobe and follow Virtusa on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Adobe:

Adobe is a leading software company that provides creative professionals with a wide range of products, including Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign. Founded in 1982, Adobe has been at the forefront of digital media and creative software development, helping people to express their ideas and tell their stories in new and innovative ways.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital business strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions that help clients change, disrupt, and unlock new value through innovative engineering. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries.

Virtusa helps clients grow their businesses with innovative products and services that create operational efficiency using digital labor, future-proof operational and IT platforms, and rationalization and modernization of IT applications infrastructure. As a result, Virtusa must go through a unique approach blending deep contextual expertise, empowered agile teams, and measurably better engineering to create holistic solutions that drive the business forward at unparalleled velocity, enabled by a culture of joint disruption.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders.

