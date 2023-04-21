LG EARTH DAY ELECTRONICS RECYCLING EVENT SUPPORTS MEETING AGGRESSIVE 2023 E-WASTE GOALS

LEED Platinum LG Corporate Campus Hosts New Jersey E-Waste Drive

Helping Local Residents Protect the Planet Through Responsible Recycling

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning national electronics recycling program of LG Electronics USA is coming home this weekend as the LG North American Headquarters hosts a free community e-waste drive on Earth Day.

While helping local residents protect the planet through responsible recycling, this event supports meeting e-waste collection and recycling goals, which LG is increasing by 37 percent in New Jersey this year. Across the country, LG recycled almost 50 million pounds of e-waste in 2022. (PRNewswire)

While helping local residents protect the planet through responsible recycling, this event supports meeting e-waste collection and recycling goals, which LG is increasing by 37 percent in New Jersey this year. Across the country, LG recycled almost 50 million pounds of e-waste in 2022.

On April 22, local residents are invited to drop off any brand of unwanted electronics products – from TVs and monitors to computers and tablets* – at the LEED Platinum-certified LG corporate campus, 111 Sylvan Ave. in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG is encouraging participants to replace recycled electronics with ENERGY STAR certified products.

The LG Electronics Recycling Program helps keep e-waste and related toxic substances from landfills and water streams. For the New Jersey event, LG is joining forces with electronic waste solutions expert Greenchip™ EWaste & ITAD Solutions, which provides a wide range of IT asset disposition and e-waste services to companies, healthcare providers, government agencies and the public.

LG Electronics Inc. is the world's first "Global e-Stewards Enterprise." The e-Stewards standard, developed by the Basel Action Network, is the world's most rigorous certification program for electronics recyclers such as Greenchip. It prevents the export and dumping of toxic electronic waste in developing countries and calls for safeguards to protect private data and ensure that recycling plant workers are not exposed to toxic materials.

A fitting venue for the Earth Day community e-waste drive, the LG North American headquarters campus is a showcase for environmentally friendly design, having achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, the highest-level rating that distinguishes buildings that promote employee well-being, are energy and water efficient, and preserve open space and ecosystems. The campus is one of only 10 new construction buildings in New Jersey to earn the LEED Platinum distinction.

The 350,000-square-foot building's design has been applauded by conservation groups for protecting the iconic vistas and integrity of the nearby Palisades Park, a national natural and historic landmark. For the new corporate campus, which had a pandemic opening in 2020, LG created 50 percent more green space on the 27-acre site, maintained woodlands and wetlands and planted more than 1,500 new trees native to New Jersey.

*Items not accepted include white goods, household appliances, light bulbs, batteries, hazardous waste, compressed gas cylinders, medical waste and radioactive waste including smoke detectors.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contact:

LG Electronics USA

John I. Taylor

john.taylor@lge.com

+1 201 816 2166

LG Logo (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA